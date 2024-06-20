A bogus doctor was arrested at Tembisa Provincial Tertiary Hospital, echoing the infamous Matthew Lani scam

The Gauteng Department of Health expressed concerns over the criminal act and is collaborating with police to investigate the security breach

This incident has highlighted the need for improved security measures in healthcare facilities to protect patients and staff

A woman posing as a medical doctor was apprehended at the Tembisa Tertiary Hospital and the Gauteng health department warned of bogus medical practitioners. Images: Guillem Sartorio.

Source: Getty Images

Bogus doctor Matthew Lani has multiplied as another imposter posing as a medical professional was apprehended at Tembisa Provincial Tertiary Hospital.

The Gauteng Department of Health (GDoH) confirmed that the female suspect was arrested and spent the night in custody.

However, the bogus doctor left Mzansi in stitches, and many asked if the two were related.

See the video in the post below:

Another Matthew Lani scamming patients

Netizens quickly remembered Lani and how he dribbled the whole country into believing he was a doctor.

@ms_tourist jokingly said:

"Lani Matthew what what multiplied."

@Tembisa_Funk said the bogus doctor had come back but is now in his backyard:

"Matthew Lani has multiplied and manje seka la ekasi lami [and now in my hood]."

@Jane_Mashigo called the bogus doctor's arrest:

"Throw away the keys mxm."

@mabuyepheth questioned the bogus doctor's sanity:

"Why would a sane person do that kodwa? "

The GDoH expressed grave concerns over the incident

The department emphasised that unqualified individuals posing as medical professionals commit criminal offences and endanger innocent patients' lives.

Practising medicine without being registered with the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) is illegal.

An investigation has been launched in collaboration with the police to determine how the imposter infiltrated the hospital.

This incident has prompted a renewed focus on enhancing security measures within healthcare facilities to protect patients and staff from fraudulent activities.

“Our employees and the public are urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities that undermine the integrity and safety of our healthcare system."

