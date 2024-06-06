The Eastern Cape's premier Oscar Mabuyane's fake academic credentials case was struck off the roll

This is because the attorney set to prosecute Mabuyane did not appear before the court on the day Mabuyane was supposed to appear

The attorney is now being investigated through the Special Investigating Unit's spokesperson, who believes there was a misunderstanding

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered police investigations and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

Oscar Mabuyane dodged a bullet against the SIU. Image: Masi Losi/ The Times/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

EASTERN CAPE – The Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane's case regarding his qualifications has been struck off the cCourt'sroll.

High CCourtstrikes Mabuyane's case off the roll

According to SowetanLIVE, the Bhisho High Court removed the court case from the roll after the state attorney did not appear before the judge on 6 June. The Special Investigating Unit was ordered to pay Mabuyane's legal fees, as he hired Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi as his representative.

SIU's spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said that it is possible that the attorney was confused about the date Oscar Mabuyane was expected to appear. He said this happened as a result of a miscommunication. The SIU changed its independent panel of lawyers and appointed a state lawyer for this case. The court was not informed on time, which may have caused miscommunication. The SIU investigated Mabuyane after he was accused of fraudulently obtaining his qualifications from the University of Fort Hare.

South Africans smell a rat

Netizens on Facebook shared their theories regarding what they think happened.

Sfiso Popoli said:

"He is in the right faction."

Thabani T-Man Shandu was unhappy.

"This case must be put back on the roll."

Daniel X Pango was also displeased.

"Rubbish. the case must be re-installed."

Mpho Tswaile Mashitoa said:

"After they are done with the Fort Hare officials, he will dance."

Politicians who lied about their qualifications

In a similar article, Briefly News compiled a list of politicians and public figures who were found to have fake qualifications.

The list included former top government officials such as Hlaudi Motsoeneng, Pallo Jordan, and Zwelinzima Vavi.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News