The premier is taking Ramaphosa to court over an SIU probe into his admission into the master programme at Fort Hare University

Mabuyane want the court to declare that Ramaphosa acted unlawfully when he ordered the probe

EASTERN CAPE - Embattled Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane is taking legal President Cyril Ramaphosa to court over Mabuyane's controversial admission into the University of Fort Hare's Master's programme.

Oscar Mabuyane wants the SIU investigation into his Master's investigation sanctioned by President Cyril Ramaphosa ruled unlawful. Image: Masi Losi & Kola Sulaimon

Source: Getty Images

After it was revealed that Mabuyane was admitted into the programme without having an honour degree, Ramaphosa ordered the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to investigate how he obtained his qualification.

Oscar Mabuyane want President Cyril Ramaphosa's conduct declared unlawful

The Eastern Cape premier is arguing that he misused his executive authority by ordering the SIU to investigate academic issues and university affairs, TimesLIVE reported.

Mabuyane wants the court to declare that the president acted irrationally and arbitrarily and that the move was unlawful.

SIU investigation implicates Oscar Mabuyane in fraud at Fort Hare University

The Eastern Cape premier also listed the SIU and Fort Hare University as respondents in his court papers.

The SIU investigation implicated Mabuyane in alleged fraud, and a daming report accused the premier of receiving special treatment and favours during his studies at the university.

However, Mabuyane has rubbished the investigation as a witch-hunt and a smear campaign to tarnish his name, SABC News reported.

Bongumusa Shezi said:

"He has something to hide... Relax, man, if you are indeed innocent."

Rajiv Singh exclaimed:

"Hai bo! no honours degree but went straight to Masters."

Felix Banda jabbed:

"So these ANC gurus just buy degrees as it's done in Nigeria."

Xolani Khabazela commented

"If you are innocent, then why do you want the investigation to be stopped? I thought he would be happy to get his name cleansed."

Wongalethu Ka Mhlakaza claimed:

"Just an act he wants he's president to be seen as an anticorruption chump."

