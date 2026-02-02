A TikTok video reacting to Jacob Zuma allegedly being mentioned in the Epstein files sparked widespread shock online

The viral documents shared online reportedly reference a small dinner during Zuma’s 2010 UK state visit

Mzansi reacted with disbelief as South African leadership once again trended in global controversy

From state visits to leaked emails, South Africans are grappling with yet another moment where the country’s political history collides with an international scandal that feels stranger than fiction.

The picture on the left showeed former President Jacob Zuma sitting down. Image: JB Zuma

Source: Facebook

South Africans were left stunned after a TikTok video reacting to former president Jacob Zuma allegedly being mentioned in the Jeffrey Epstein files began circulating online. The video was posted by @coolstorybru on 1 February 2026, with the creator expressing disbelief that a South African political figure was being linked to the controversial US disclosures. The clip quickly gained traction, with many users reacting with shock, confusion and disbelief as the topic spilt into broader online conversations.

According to Daily Maverick, the mention appears in newly released documents from the US Department of Justice connected to the late sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. The files, which reportedly span more than three million pages, were released on Friday, 23 January. Hidden among the disclosures are emails relating to an alleged dinner organised by Epstein for Jacob Zuma during Zuma’s official state visit to the United Kingdom in 2010. Zuma had undertaken a three-day visit from 3 to 5 March that year at the invitation of Queen Elizabeth II, marking his first state visit to the UK as president.

Political figure in Epstein files

The report states that an email, purportedly sent by Epstein to British politician and former diplomat Lord Peter Mandelson, claimed that a dinner had been arranged at the Ritz-Carlton in London. The message allegedly mentioned that a 'beautiful Russian named Vera' would be attending, prompting a response reading, 'lucky Vera.' The documents suggest the dinner took place on Zuma’s final evening in London, though no official confirmation has been issued by Zuma or his representatives regarding the claims.

In the TikTok video, user @coolstorybru, reacting to the story, said it was crazy that South African leaders were being mentioned in international scandals of this nature. His reaction echoed that of many online users, with Mzansi expressing disbelief and concern about how often the country’s political figures appear in global controversies. While the allegations have reignited debate online, many users stressed the importance of verified facts as the documents continue to be examined.

The screenshot on the left showed a content creator reacting to Jacob Zuma being in the Epstein files. Image: @coolstorybru

Source: TikTok

Here’s what Mzansi said

Dylan Page commented:

"In the beningging…"

Jay Jay Sova commented:

"Highest kidnapping rate is SA. Highest child kidnapping rate is SA. Highest women kidnapping rate is SA. I think there were signs already. 🤨"

Jeffry Epstein commented:

"What is bro doing in my files. ✌😭"

Josh Hardy927 commented:

"Nobody saw this coming, nobody expected this, but also, nobody's surprised."

TshegoLego commented:

"Did not see it coming? Jacob Zuma? He was accused of rape. The corruption…"

Wayy2 commented:

"The Epstein files mention South Africa at least 6000 times…Epstein loved South Africa for some weird reason…."

Jo Goozi commented:

"I’m almost certain Madiba is in those files. 💔 Imagine if Patrice were also in the billionaires club."

Gavin Jacobs commented:

"Zuma in Epstein files before GTA VI. 😅"

Check out the TikTok video below:

3 Other Briefly News stories about Jacob Zuma

The Jacob Zuma Foundation has responded to allegations that the former president, Jacob Zuma, was implicated in the Jeffrey Epstein saga.

A TikTok video of a woman quickly went viral in South Africa due to her striking resemblance to former President Jacob Zuma.

Media personality Jemapelle James shared how an owl would sound if it were Jacob Zuma, sparking laughter online.

Source: Briefly News