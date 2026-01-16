“Hoping It’s AI”: SA Stans Viral Jacob Zuma Lookalike Video, Mzansi Reacts

A TikTok video of a woman quickly went viral in South Africa due to her striking resemblance to former President Jacob Zuma

Social media users expressed amusement and fascination at her resemblance to a well-known public figure

The clip sparked widespread online discussion, memes, and playful debates about her likeness

South Africans were left amused and amazed after a video surfaced online featuring a woman who bears a striking resemblance to former President Jacob Zuma.

A woman viewed her phone with shock on her face. Image: Tim Robberts/Getty Images and @dorothyhlatuka/TikTok

Source: UGC

The clip, which has been circulating on social media since it was published on 15 January 2026, quickly caught the attention of viewers, many of whom commented on her uncanny likeness.

In the video, the woman who goes by the TikTok handle @dorothyhlatuka appeared to be at work as she greeted her followers, her expressions and gestures strikingly reminiscent of the former leader. Her mannerisms, combined with certain facial features, prompted many users to take to the comments section, jokingly comparing her to Zuma and sharing their reactions with humour and surprise.

The video has sparked widespread conversation online. Social media users expressed both delight and amusement, with many praising @dorothyhlatuka’s resemblance.

Some viewers shared memes and photos alongside the video, highlighting the striking similarity, while others engaged in playful debates about whether she could convincingly impersonate the former president. Many users commented on how rare it is to see such a close likeness, especially in a casual, everyday setting rather than a staged impersonation.

The TikTok user @dorothyhlatuka's clip has since been widely shared, with many South Africans expressing admiration for her appearance and her ability to capture the essence of one of the country’s most recognisable figures. While the video was lighthearted in nature, it also sparked conversations about the influence and cultural presence of Jacob Zuma in South African social consciousness.

As the clip continued to gain traction, it’s clear that South Africans are thoroughly entertained by the uncanny resemblance, proving once again that social media never fails to surprise and delight its users.

About SA's former president, Jacob Zuma

Jacob Zuma, South Africa's president from 2009 to 2018, had a tumultuous tenure marked by corruption allegations and economic challenges. A key figure in the African National Congress (ANC), he is also known for his anti-apartheid activism and support of progressive social policies. Since leaving office, Zuma has faced several legal issues, including a 2021 conviction for contempt of court.

A woman went viral on TikTok for her striking resemblance to former South African president Jacob Zuma. Image: @dorothyhlatuka

Source: TikTok

Mzansi stunned by woman’s uncanny resemblance to Jacob Zuma

The online community took to the comments to express their amazement at the woman’s striking resemblance to Jacob Zuma, saying:

Gugu Mkhize said:

"Waze wafana no Jacob Zuma🙆🏾‍♀️🙆🏾‍♀️."

Switch wrote:

"Jacobeth Zuma."

South African reality TV star and entrepreneur LaConco expressed:

"Hoping it’s AI🕯️."

Mancokazi commented:

"You look like Jacob Zuma🥺."

We serve abs stated:

"Hao mama! Are you related to Jacob Zuma?"

Steezie Theotherguy replied:

"Ufana no Jacob Zuma kodwa yaz👏."

Watch the video below:

3 Other stories about lookalikes

Briefly News reported that American streamer IShowSpeed was shocked when he saw his Zimbabwean lookalike.

reported that American streamer IShowSpeed was shocked when he saw his Zimbabwean lookalike. A young woman on the internet showed how she had similar facial features to the multi-award-winning singer Tyla.

Controversial rapper Shebeshxt's lookalike took over his gigs while he was in jail, which entertained many people.

Source: Briefly News