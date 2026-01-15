A viral social media video from South Africa captured a spontaneous moment that quickly grabbed the attention of online users

The clip sparked widespread engagement on social platforms, with Mzansi peeps flooding the comments section with reactions and relatable takes

Viewers praised the infectious energy in the video, highlighting how shared moments of joy continue to resonate across South African social media

A South African man has gone viral after sharing his infectious excitement upon discovering an Afrikaans hit song that clearly struck a chord with him.

In a video circulating on social media, the man who goes by the TikTok handle @mookimootseng can be seen enthusiastically reacting to the song Kaptein (Span Die Seile), a well-known Afrikaans track by Kurt Darren. The song, released in 2008, remains a firm favourite at parties, braais and celebrations across the country.

In the clip, @mookimootseng can be heard saying:

"A man put me on to an Afrikaans song. This thing was nice, this thing is nice," while attempting to sing along to the lyrics.

Clearly caught up in the moment, he jumped up and down with excitement, beaming as he tried to follow the melody despite not knowing all the words.

His animated reaction quickly caught the attention of social media users, many of whom found his joy both relatable and entertaining. Viewers praised his open-mindedness and love for music, with some commenting that Afrikaans songs have a way of bringing people together, regardless of language or background.

The content creator @mookimootseng's video, which was posted on 7 January 2026, sparked renewed interest in the song, with several users admitting they immediately went to stream it after watching the clip. Others joked that discovering a classic Afrikaans banger for the first time is a rite of passage in South Africa.

Kaptein (Span Die Seile) is one of Kurt Darren’s most recognisable tracks and has long been celebrated for its upbeat tempo and singalong appeal. The song’s enduring popularity highlights the lasting impact of Afrikaans music on the country’s cultural landscape.

SA is amused by a man singing in Afrikaans

People in Mzansi were entertained as they took to the comments section with jokes and laughter, while some shared their thoughts.

Dirk vd Westhuizen said:

"Kaptein is the best! Please listen to one of my songs also! Wanna hear what you think! Search Dirk van der Westhuizen - Gooi Jou Suiker Op My (Remix) .. 😁🥳."

Carla stated:

"Waha, I love your vibe 👌 it’s a fun song."

None wrote:

"Captain Van sy smile.... by Kurt Darren... such a song, all his songs are sooo great meisie meisie sal jy vanaand by my Kom dude... eish."

SUA expressed:

"You hype me up so early, let's be friends pleeease!!!! I need you in my life!! 🤩😂."

Yours sincerely:

"You’re making me laugh. You’re such a vibe."

Sunflower commented:

"I love you, man, your vibe is lit."

Mouse shared:

"Thats my child's favourite song when he is in his moods. I will play it, and he will stand up and dance."

