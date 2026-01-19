A Zambian private pilot has set social media abuzz after sharing a video of an unusual trip to South Africa for a routine errand

The clip shows the young aviator combining everyday life with aviation in a way that left many viewers impressed

Mzansi peeps took to the comments section with a mix of humour, admiration and curiosity over the cross-border moment

A Zambian private pilot has sparked lively conversation online after sharing a video showing her flying to South Africa to do her weekly grocery shopping.

The young woman, whose aviation skills impressed many viewers, documented the unusual trip in a short clip that has since circulated widely on social media. In the video, shared by the young babe under the TikTok handle @namweziiii on 18 January 2026.

In the video, she is seen piloting a small aircraft alongside a loved one, turning what would usually be a routine shopping errand into an extraordinary cross-border journey.

According to the footage, the private pilot flew from Zambia to South Africa specifically to shop at Woolworths, a popular retailer known for its fresh produce and premium grocery items. Upon arrival, she headed straight to the store, where she selected her usual weekly essentials.

Her shopping basket included items such as fruit, salad ingredients, peanuts and juice. She also picked up fresh flowers, explaining in the video that she enjoys keeping flowers in her home. The relaxed, everyday nature of the grocery haul stood in contrast to the remarkable mode of transport used to get there, which many viewers found amusing and impressive.

Social media users quickly took to the comments section to share their reactions. While some praised her for living what they described as a dream life, others expressed admiration for her aviation qualifications, noting that it was refreshing to see a young African woman excelling in a highly specialised field such as aviation. A few users jokingly suggested that flying for groceries might be the ultimate flex, while others simply enjoyed the light-hearted nature of the post.

The video has also reignited discussions about convenience, lifestyle and the freedoms that come with private aviation. For many, the clip was less about luxury and more about celebrating ambition, skill and the joy found in simple routines, even if those routines involve flying across borders for groceries.

As the clip continues to gain traction, it serves as yet another example of how social media can turn everyday moments into global talking points.

Mzansi reacts to Zambian pilot grocery shopping in SA

The online community took to the comments section to express their thoughts on the Zambian pilot grocery shopping in South Africa, saying:

Ms Fundy said:

"Flying from Zambia to SA for food 😳🤔."

Anele Mochwisi wrote:

"My TikTok has entered into something out of my tax bracket 😭I don’t belong here."

Lady Million expressed:

"Wow this is so awesome man 🥰 love this."

Chillies commented:

"Just curious, are those items not found in your country? Must be nice flying yourself. 🥰."

Watch the video.

