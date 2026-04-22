WhatsApp is testing a paid subscription, WhatsApp Plus, focusing on customization features for users

Experts highlight South Africans' concerns over affordability and the likelihood that it could be featured in South Africa

Public opinion strongly leans towards maintaining free communication, with many considering alternatives to WhatsApp

The paid subscription is currently being tested by Meta Platforms. Image: Getty image

Source: Getty Images

WhatsApp is testing a new paid subscription called WhatsApp Plus. The optional feature, currently being tested by parent company Meta Platforms in certain countries, including parts of Europe, could roll out more widely in the future. South Africans are already asking if the features are worth it.

According to a 21 April 2026 post by The South African, early testing puts the price at around $2.99 (±R49) per month, though this may vary by region. WhatsApp Plus focuses on customising the app’s look and feel, rather than changing how it works. Features include custom themes and icons, exclusive animated stickers, up to 20 pinned chats, personalised ringtones for contacts, and greater control over layout and notifications. WhatsApp has also clarified on its FAQ page that the subscription is not compulsory:

"WhatsApp Plus is an optional subscription that gives you access to additional premium features on WhatsApp. The WhatsApp you know and rely on remains free—simple, reliable, private messaging and calling. This subscription does not change your core experience, and we are committed to ensuring that WhatsApp continues to get better for everyone."

South Africans may start looking into alternative communication methods. Image: Getty Image

Source: Getty Images

Media expert, Anathi Phela, responds.

Briefly News reached out to Media Law expert, Anathi Phela, for comment. He said the likelihood of the paid subscription reaching South Africa after being tested in other countries is very high. When asked how realistic a possible ±R49/month subscription in a price-sensitive market like South Africa is, he responded saying:

Not in this economy. WhatsApp has already been introduced as a free communication app, so people would likely look for alternatives. In an economically unstable country, people tend to look for the cheaper option, as we've witnessed with DSTV and Netflix, where we've seen ratings dropping for paid services. South Africans are experimental, so they're very likely to look for freer and cheaper services. So WhatsApp Plus will have people asking if it is worth it.

Mzansi is not sold on the idea.

South Africans didn’t hold back in the comments on The South African's Facebook page, with many questioning why they should pay for an app they’ve used for free for years, while others shared their thoughts.

Read The South African's post below:

Srikesh Ramdari said:

"I'm willing to bet that the 'free' version will have ads soon."

Ryan Leicher threatened:

"I'll switch to another app if they introduce ads."

Khalif Gelderbloem insisted:

"Bring back Mxit."

Junior FourNation responded:

"We used WhatsApp with data and WIFI since the beginning. I am not going to pay a cent."

Stefan Onkoshi Eriksson said:

"R49 a month for the ability to change how it looks? Wouldn't even pay 49 cents for that."

Dusan Milanovic added:

"South Africans have no money."

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Source: Briefly News