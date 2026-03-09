A Facebook video showed that a 2.75m black mamba was found in a KwaZulu-Natal home

The people who found the snake put the reptile next to a measuring tape to discover its length

South African social media users reacted to the clip with a mix of awe and disbelief

A man in KwaZulu-Natal found a 2.75m black mamba. Images: Miguel da Fonseca

Miguel da Fonseca, a man in KwaZulu-Natal, shared that a black mamba measuring 2.75m long was found in someone's house. The finding intrigued social media users, who lit up the comment section.

Taking to his Facebook account on 4 March 2026, Miguel showed how a few hands were needed to measure the highly venomous adult snake, which was carefully stretched on the ground with a measuring tape beside it.

Take a look at the Facebook reel posted below:

Black mamba gets the internet talking

Social media users went to the comment section to express their thoughts about the reptile that slithered its way into the middle of a complex.

Black mambas are typically found across sub-Saharan Africa, states African Snakebite Institute. Image: Foto-Rabe / Pixabay

Charles Ndiweni added in the comments:

"The one holding the head should be strong enough because everyone else there is depending on him."

A stunned Dlamini Bongani said:

"Yoh! That's very huge."

Njekwa Kalaluka wasn't as impressed with the length and wrote under the post:

"That is very small."

Malixole Moocoane told the online community:

"That's like spitting in the face of death."

Giuseppe Piero Leone Filotto shared their opinion with the public:

"That is the average of a long one. I never found any reaching three metres."

Bernie Swonger remarked in the comment section:

"I thought it was a rat snake."

Oktal Anyisi Nono advised Miguel:

"Next time, use a string to get an accurate measurement."

