“That’s Very Huge”: Internet Impressed as KwaZulu-Natal Man Finds 2.75m Black Mamba
- A Facebook video showed that a 2.75m black mamba was found in a KwaZulu-Natal home
- The people who found the snake put the reptile next to a measuring tape to discover its length
- South African social media users reacted to the clip with a mix of awe and disbelief
Miguel da Fonseca, a man in KwaZulu-Natal, shared that a black mamba measuring 2.75m long was found in someone's house. The finding intrigued social media users, who lit up the comment section.
Taking to his Facebook account on 4 March 2026, Miguel showed how a few hands were needed to measure the highly venomous adult snake, which was carefully stretched on the ground with a measuring tape beside it.
Take a look at the Facebook reel posted below:
Black mamba gets the internet talking
Social media users went to the comment section to express their thoughts about the reptile that slithered its way into the middle of a complex.
Charles Ndiweni added in the comments:
"The one holding the head should be strong enough because everyone else there is depending on him."
A stunned Dlamini Bongani said:
"Yoh! That's very huge."
Njekwa Kalaluka wasn't as impressed with the length and wrote under the post:
"That is very small."
Malixole Moocoane told the online community:
"That's like spitting in the face of death."
Giuseppe Piero Leone Filotto shared their opinion with the public:
"That is the average of a long one. I never found any reaching three metres."
Bernie Swonger remarked in the comment section:
"I thought it was a rat snake."
Oktal Anyisi Nono advised Miguel:
"Next time, use a string to get an accurate measurement."
3 Other stories about black mambas
- In another article, Briefly News reported that a KwaZulu-Natal nature photographer shared the sounds of a black mamba, leaving many feeling unsettled.
- A person recorded footage of a black mamba near Wild Coast Sun in the Eastern Cape, slithering through the grass.
- A security company shared a video of a black mamba swimming in the waves at a beach in Durban.
