A person filmed a black mamba near Wild Coast Sun in the Eastern Cape, slithering through the grass

The snake was almost two metres long and camouflaged itself so well that the person lost track of it

South Africans debated whether it was really a black mamba, with some confirming it by how fast it moved

A man looking at his phone surprised, on the left and, on the right, a grassy area where a black mamba was spotted. Images: @Eastern Cape is beautiful and wayhomestudio

A dangerous snake sighting near a popular tourist spot got people talking on social media. Facebook page @Eastern Cape is beautiful posted a video on 27 November 2025 with the caption:

"The mighty Black Mamba spotted near Wild Coast Sun."

In the clip, a person recorded footage near the resort showing a grassy area near trees just a few metres away from a lake or small body of water.

The person follows a moving shadow through the grass and slowly tracks the snake as it slithers away into a grassy patch of shrubbery and rock. The snake camouflages itself so well that the person loses track of where it went. This was a very dangerous snake that was almost two metres long, moving slowly and quietly through the grass.

A scene of grassy land where a black mamba was spotted. Images: @Eastern Cape is beautiful

Mzansi reacts to the video

Social media users shared their thoughts on the venomous snake shown on Facebook user @Eastern Cape is beautiful's clip:

@timothy_castro_masenya said:

"I had doubts until it raised its head. That's definitely a black mamba."

@gcobani_zweni wrote:

"Arrh, they should have captured it closer so that we could confirm if that was a black mamba."

@gabriel_gab_matlala warned:

"If that mamba chases after you, it's game over. You won't outrun it."

@eddie_bot confirmed:

"That is definitely a black mamba."

@msizeni_nkosy agreed:

"I agree with you, bru, that's a black mamba! You can even see how fast it is!"

Why are black mambas dangerous?

According to Wikipedia, the black mamba is one of Africa's most feared snakes, and for good reason. It's fast, highly venomous and reacts quickly when it feels threatened. Despite its name, the black mamba isn't actually black on the outside. Its body is usually grey or brown, but the inside of its mouth is dark and almost inky, which is where the name comes from.

The danger comes mainly from its venom. Its bite can inject a large amount of strong neurotoxic venom, which affects the nervous system almost immediately. Symptoms such as dizziness, difficulty breathing, drooping eyelids and muscle weakness can appear within minutes. Without treatment, the venom can lead to complete paralysis and eventually stop the lungs from working. In rural areas where antivenom is not easily available, this can make a bite life-threatening.

