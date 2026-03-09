Standard Bank reportedly faces mounting fraud complaints linked to compromised accounts and security breaches

Standard Bank Group is facing growing criticism from customers and public commentators over an increasing number of fraud complaints linked to bank accounts and alleged security breaches.

Compromised accounts and alleged internal vulnerabilities

According to Buzz Live news, the backlash has intensified in recent months as reports of scams, compromised accounts and alleged internal vulnerabilities continue to surface. Many customers have taken to social media and consumer platforms to report incidents of fraud involving their accounts. Complaints include unauthorised transactions, phishing scams and alleged delays in resolving disputes with the bank.

Cybercriminals have increasingly targeted bank clients using methods such as phishing, vishing, or voice phishing, and spoofing, where scammers impersonate bank officials to obtain sensitive information. According to the bank's fraud risk management division, the use of AI-generated voices, fake emails and manipulated caller IDs has made such scams more difficult for customers to detect. Bank officials said fraud cases often increase during periods of financial stress.

Reports of internal fraud incidents

The bank is also facing reputational pressure following reports of internal fraud incidents. In one case, a former IT operator allegedly manipulated the bank's systems to extend overdraft facilities on his own account, resulting in losses of more than R1.9 million.

In a separate matter, a court ruling in 2025 ordered Standard Bank Group to repay more than R2.1 million that had been paid to a fake executor from a deceased estate, highlighting weaknesses in verification processes. The bank has also been drawn into a political controversy after allegations emerged that confidential client information may have been shared during a public dispute involving a member of parliament. The claims sparked backlash online, with some questioning whether privacy rules had been violated.

However, Standard Bank Group denied the allegations and said it strictly complies with the Protection of Personal Information Act, adding that client data is never disclosed unless legally required.

