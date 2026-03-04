Somerset West Sting Operation Leads to Arrest for R1.4 Million Bribe in Cape Town
- A suspect was arrested in Somerset West for allegedly offering a R1.4 million bribe to a Cape Town official
- The City Manager, Lungelo Mbandazayo, reportedly acted as an agent in the sting operation, risking his safety
- Mayor Hill-Lewis praised the operation, reaffirming the City's commitment to combating corruption
CHECK OUT: Earning Potential from Day One. Discover Multiple Revenue Streams That Can Help You Earn $800+ Monthly (At the Start!), Even with a Small Audience
Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.
WESTERN CAPE, CAPE TOWN - A sting operation in Somerset West on Tuesday, 3 March 2026, resulted in the arrest of a suspect allegedly offering a R1,4 million bribe to a City of Cape Town official.
Offering R1,4 million bribe to CoCT official
According to the City of Cape Town, the operation formed part of an ongoing investigation by the City and the SAPS Commercial Crime Investigation Unit (CCI) into fraud and corruption involving a City-contracted vendor. City Manager Lungelo Mbandazayo acted as an authorised agent during the operation, allegedly drawing the suspect to the Watershed Centre while facing significant personal risk. He reportedly received the cash as part of an attempt to retain the vendor's City contracts and halt internal investigations.
DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!
CCI officers intervened, seizing R1,4 million in cash, a mobile device, and a Toyota bakkie allegedly used in the corrupt transaction. The suspect was arrested on-site and detained at the Bellville SAPS. He is scheduled to appear in the Bellville Magistrates' Court on Thursday, 5 March 2026.
Offered R4 million to halt City investigations
Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis praised Mbandazayo's bravery and said the operation demonstrated the City's zero-tolerance approach to corruption. He welcomed the arrest and said the City would continue supporting SAPS in securing successful prosecutions.
The City said that the sting followed a Section 252A operation on 26 February 2026 at Table Bay Mall, where the company director offered Mbandazayo R4 million to halt City investigations, with an initial payment of R2 million. On 27 February 2026, the Director of Public Prosecutions authorised continuation of the controlled operation, with Mbandazayo acting as authorised agent.
The investigation began in March 2025 after a whistleblower tip-off. Additional arrests of alleged accomplices are anticipated. Mbandazayo has served as City Manager since 2018 and was reappointed in 2022, overseeing governance measures including the National Treasury's blacklisting of over front companies.
3 More corruption stories
- Briefly News also reported that thirty-eight individuals were released on R1,625,000 bail in a major corruption case involving Mpumalanga education tenders. Some of the accusations include irregular tender awards and bypassed procurement processes, leading to R114 million in losses.
- The SIU uncovered a corruption syndicate within South Africa's Department of Home Affairs. Officials allegedly received over R16 million through unlawful visa and permit issuance.
- The Hawks arrested three senior officials from the National Department of Health following a corruption investigation. The suspects are expected to appear before the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court for an irregularly awarded tender in 2023.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Justin Williams (Editorial Assistant) Justin Williams joined Briefly News in 2024. He is currently the Opinion Editor and a Current Affairs Writer. He completed his Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree in Film & Multimedia Production and English Literary Studies from the University of Cape Town in 2024. Justin is a former writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa: South African chapter. Contact Justin at justin.williams@briefly.co.za