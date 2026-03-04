A suspect was arrested in Somerset West for allegedly offering a R1.4 million bribe to a Cape Town official

The City Manager, Lungelo Mbandazayo, reportedly acted as an agent in the sting operation, risking his safety

Mayor Hill-Lewis praised the operation, reaffirming the City's commitment to combating corruption

A sting operation resulted in the arrest of a suspect allegedly offering a R1,4 million bribe to a City of Cape Town official. Image: CityofCT/X

WESTERN CAPE, CAPE TOWN - A sting operation in Somerset West on Tuesday, 3 March 2026, resulted in the arrest of a suspect allegedly offering a R1,4 million bribe to a City of Cape Town official.

Offering R1,4 million bribe to CoCT official

According to the City of Cape Town, the operation formed part of an ongoing investigation by the City and the SAPS Commercial Crime Investigation Unit (CCI) into fraud and corruption involving a City-contracted vendor. City Manager Lungelo Mbandazayo acted as an authorised agent during the operation, allegedly drawing the suspect to the Watershed Centre while facing significant personal risk. He reportedly received the cash as part of an attempt to retain the vendor's City contracts and halt internal investigations.

CCI officers intervened, seizing R1,4 million in cash, a mobile device, and a Toyota bakkie allegedly used in the corrupt transaction. The suspect was arrested on-site and detained at the Bellville SAPS. He is scheduled to appear in the Bellville Magistrates' Court on Thursday, 5 March 2026.

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis praised Mbandazayo’s bravery. Image: geordinhl/X

Offered R4 million to halt City investigations

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis praised Mbandazayo's bravery and said the operation demonstrated the City's zero-tolerance approach to corruption. He welcomed the arrest and said the City would continue supporting SAPS in securing successful prosecutions.

The City said that the sting followed a Section 252A operation on 26 February 2026 at Table Bay Mall, where the company director offered Mbandazayo R4 million to halt City investigations, with an initial payment of R2 million. On 27 February 2026, the Director of Public Prosecutions authorised continuation of the controlled operation, with Mbandazayo acting as authorised agent.

The investigation began in March 2025 after a whistleblower tip-off. Additional arrests of alleged accomplices are anticipated. Mbandazayo has served as City Manager since 2018 and was reappointed in 2022, overseeing governance measures including the National Treasury's blacklisting of over front companies.

