SA Accountant Decorates the Floor with 50 000 5c Coins, Mzansi Impressed

Karmen Swanepoel is making waves online after decorating her braai area floor with 50 000 coins

The crafty lady says she spent over 70 hours on her knees getting the coins to look just right

Local social media users headed to the comments section and complimented the young woman on an impressive job well done

Creativity is certainly one thing South Africans never run short of as one woman proved when she decorated her floor using only 5c coins. The time-consuming project cost Karmen Swanepoel 70 hours on her knees and a little over 50 000 coins.

This lady has just decorated her floor with 50 000 tiny coins. Images: Karmen Swanepoel/Facebook

Source: Facebook

, Karmen Swanepoel shared the news with her many Facebook friends.

"You read right yes, fifty thousand coins...Very proud that I did everything myself," she captioned the post in part.

Swanepoel is certainly a creative soul who spends much of her free time looking through the internet for fun DIY projects. Last year the cat-lover came across a Pinterest post of a floor that had been covered in American pennies and the young woman was immediately inspired, Sunday Times reports.

“I liked the idea and I figured I could do something similar with five-cent coins. At first, I considered laying them in a honeycomb pattern, which would have used fewer coins. But the accountant in me would not allow it... I measured the space and did the calculations and figured I would need about 50 000 coins,” she told the publication.

It's clear the handy lady is very pleased with her hard work. The only thing left to do is wait as Swanepoel eagerly expects her floor to dry and harden properly so she can add a few more finishing touches, Head Topics reports.

Social media users shared their thoughts on the home project. Check out some of the comments below:

Linda Niemand said:

"Amazing."

J P De Villiers said:

"Unbelievable!!! Well done, it came out very cool."

Alna Basson said:

"Oh, Karmen, this is just you. This is really exceptional. Show us the end product!"

Delia Jordaan said:

"Omw, you must send this to the SA Coin!!!"

