A Joburg woman flew to Cape Town in December 2025 and documented every activity she paid for, from the Red Bus to Robben Island

Some of the city’s most popular attractions cost nothing to visit, and a birthday in December made the trip even more affordable for her

Robben Island tickets are sold online and in person, but the price difference between the two options surprised many people who watched her video

Cape Town does not come cheap, or so most people think. A Johannesburg woman packed her bags, booked her flights, and set out to do Cape Town properly.

Bridgette Mpangane posing for photos during what looks like casual outings. Images: @bridgettempanane

Source: TikTok

Bridgette Mpangane, a TikToker based in Johannesburg, made the trip to Cape Town in December 2025 to celebrate her birthday. She shared the breakdown of what she spent on 22 January 2026 in a clip on her TikTok page, @bridgettempangane. In the post, Mpangane walked her followers through what she paid for and what she did not across a packed itinerary of Cape Town’s most popular spots.

What a Cape Town trip actually costs

The Mother City has a reputation for being one of South Africa’s most expensive destinations. Mpangane’s trip landed during December, which is a peak season and when prices across the city are at their highest. Return flights from Johannesburg set her back R4 100. From there, however, her story changed.

She rode quad motorcycles at The Dunes at R800. She paid R350 for the City Sightseeing Red Bus tour. Table Mountain would have cost R500 per person, but she did not pay a cent as the visit was during her birth month. The Two Oceans Aquarium, at R250 per person, was the same story. Her birthday did a lot of heavy lifting on this trip.

Birthday perks and budget wins

For Mpangane, being a December baby in a city full of peak-season crowds meant she walked straight through the gates. Between the free entries and the spots that cost nothing at all were Camps Bay Beach, the streets of Bo-Kaap, and the nightlife at Ayepyep on Kloof Street.

See the TikTok pictures below:

Mzansi reacts to the vacation on a budget

Briefly News compiled a series of comments from the post below.

@Lynche_TSHEPANG commented:

“So some activities are free during your birthday month? Please recommend places to stay while you are there. I am going this coming March, and it's my birth month.”

@Thato Moselakgomo said:

“I stole a few fit ideas. 🥰How did you get free entry due to your birthday?”

@CassBruh wrote:

“You made a mistake by booking with booking.com. It is more expensive.”

@keyah said:

“How do you guys manage to book at the dunes for R800, including permit? I'm going there in March. When I include the permit, it charges an extra R250.😫”

@percy_ngwenya commented:

“Do they need my passport to see if it’s my birth month? I am planning to go in November, and it’s my birth month.”

Bridgette Mpangane riding a bike at The Dunes. Image: @bridgettempangane

Source: TikTok

Mzansi loves vacationing

