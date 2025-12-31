Nomcebo Zikode is enjoying her Cape Town vacation with her son ahead of the New Year celebrations

The South African singer and businesswoman shared a few cute photos from their stay in the Motherland

Mzansi showered the mother and son duo with sweet messages, wishing them a peaceful holiday

Nomcebo Zikode is in Cape Town with her son.

Source: Instagram

The festive season is about to come to a close, and our favourite celebs are making the most of this time with those closest to their hearts.

Nomcebo Zikode is one of the stars who is spending this time with her loved ones.

Zikode and son take over Cape Town

The songstress and record label owner took over the streets of Cape Town with her son. Nomcebo Zikode posted some photos on Instagram ahead of New Year's Eve.

"The sun is shining as we prepare to board the boat for 2026. Good morning Bahlobo bami," she captioned her post.

In the photos, Nomcebo served fashion as she and her son enjoyed the breathtaking views of Table Mountain and went boat riding.

The star also has another son whom she quietly welcomed in 2025. She shared the announcement in June, and legions of her fans were shocked.

"I am so happy. It's as if this is my first child whatsoever," she told the publication.

She gave fans a first look at their baby boy as she and her two other kids, including their daughter, smiled for their family Christmas card. She revealed that she named their baby Uminathi.

"Happy Holidays in a happy home/ Wishing you all a Merry Christmas with your loved ones! Swipe LEFT to see our latest addition to the family!!! We named him UMINATHI (God is with us)."

Nomcebo Zikode welcomed a new baby boy in June 2025.

Source: Instagram

In total, the star has three kids with her dear husband, whom she appreciated in a sweet post.

"Thank you for being a great Father to our children. You have sacrificed so much to make sure that your family is happy. You have shown me that I can conquer anything in this world with you by my side. Ngiyabonga Fraser, happy birthday, My King…uNkulunkulu akubusise."

Mzansi shows love to Nomcebo and family

Below are some of the sweet messages from fans:

Angel08 said:

"Beautiful family, Cebo sending love and blessings from Scotland, my sister."

bongiwekama shared:

"You guys look so beautiful. Enjoy."

manantuku reacted:

"My babies @Kee & Nomcebo soo cute, Mom. Love both of you more. Thanks for loving and caring, Makoti."

Princessalijude said:

"Merry Christmas, beautiful families. Your kids are adorable, lovely kids. May the birth of Jesus Christ continually bless you and shield you and your family now and forever! I love you from the USA."

