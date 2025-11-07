Sykes appears to have exposed his former record label for allegedly exploiting him

The singer and producer opened up in an interview about being forced to pay hundreds of thousands of rands to be released from his contract

Online users discussed and speculated in the comment section about Sykes's claims and linked them to a controversial record label

Sykes spoke in an interview about a major clash with his former record label. Image: sykes_sa

South African singer and producer Ayabonga Zuma, formerly known as Sykes, opened up in an interview about a major dispute with his former record label.

The uMa weNgane singer revealed that his old label forced him to pay them back the money invested in his career to be released from his contract.

In a clip shared by STRAATATUBE on YouTube, the singer opened up about being presented with a spreadsheet with a long list of items he allegedly used and was ordered to repay for a whopping R250,000.

"Before I could leave, they gave me a spreadsheet for R250,000 for groceries that I didn't even eat, per year."

The GqomTech/ Dance star claimed that he was ordered to pay the money before leaving the label, despite the label never having paid him a cent.

"I had to pay for it myself, but I was never paid. But by God's grace, I managed to give them the money and leave."

Now an independent artist, Sykes' momentum has not been deterred, and he works as hard as he did when he was signed.

With several songs dominating the charts, including Mamma with Zee Nxumalo, as well as multiple award wins and nominations to his name, Sykes' independence speaks to his hard work and resilience.

Sykes claims his former record label ordered him to pay R250,000 to be released from his contract. Image: sykes_sa

His interview sparked a heated debate on social media as online users discussed the alleged exploitation the singer experienced from his former record label.

Briefly News reached out to Sykes for comment. He was not available by the time of publication.

Watch the singer's interview below.

Mzansi unpacks Sykes' record label drama

Social media users discussed Sykes' interview in the comment section. Read their messages below.

DjukaMatauri said:

"So-called independent labels have adopted the same exploitative practices of major labels."

similo365 expressed:

"I would lose my mind."

vigilanceblues wrote:

"No record label is walking with a clean sheet."

TebzaNg1520 added:

"That's how record labels work, brother."

Online users criticised Sykes' former record label and accused it of exploitation. Image: sykes_sa

portia_moz joked:

"Serves them right. Who does not know that you bring iskhaftin to work?"

KHEBEST_ added:

"Lol, that’s how the game works. They couldn’t recoup through music, so they went for the food. Lol."

More commenters believed Sykes' claims were directed at Nomcebo Zikode's record label Emazulwini Productions, where he was previously signed before his departure in 2024; however, these claims could not be verified.

Briefly News previously reported on Sykes' alleged unhappiness at the label, citing a stagnant career and dissatisfaction, leading to his exit, which was reportedly anything but amicable.

Zikode's management was contacted for comment on the matter. This is a developing story.

