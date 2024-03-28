Musician Sykes has been nominated a whopping five times at the 2024 Metro FM Awards

Sykes is signed under Nomcebo Zikode's record label, Emazulwini Productions, and she has urged her fans to vote

The singer is nominated for Best Dance, Best New Artist, Best Kwaito/Gqom, and Song of the Year

Emazulwini Productions is off to a great start. The record label owned by Nomcebo Zikode celebrates one of its first signees as he bagged a massive achievement.

Sykes has a total of five Metro FM Awards nominations. Image: @sykes_sa

Source: Instagram

5 nominations for Sykes

Singer Sykes has bagged a whopping five nominations at this year's Metro FM Awards. He is known for the hit songs iPlan and Sisestyleni Babies, which were both nominated at the awards.

Sykes is nominated for Best Dance for iPlan by Dlala Thukzin and Zaba, which is also up for the Song of the Year, Best New Artist, and Best Kwaito/Gqom song for Sisestyleni Babies.

He attended the nominations event, and he thanked Metro FM for the recognition:

"Thank you to Metro fm for being nominated in The Best new Artist, Best Kwaito/Gqom, Best Dance and Best Song of the Year."

Nomcebo Zikode celebrates artist

Sykes is the second artist to join Nomcebo Zikode's record label, Emazulwini Productions. She took to Instagram to urge her followers to vote for Sykes.

"Congratulations to @sykes_sa, the first artist to be signed under Emazulwini Productions after me, as he walks away with 5 nominations at this year’s Metro FM awards. Voting lines are open if you wish to vote for him the time is now.…let’s go."

Mzansi congratulates Sykes

Congratulating the star, netizens shared encouraging words to the singer.

dmphat said:

"Thank you for being a great sport yesterday."

i_nana_atta added:

"Congratulations on your nominations."

mvusedlamini:

"All the best baba."

thando__ngema added:

"Beyond deserving."

casperngobeni added:

"Congratulations dawg."

bhekisizwe_mahlawe said:

"Well done King."

Nomcebo Zikode amps up single release

In a previous report from Briefly News, Nomcebo Zikode shared on Instagram that she anticipates that her next music release will be relatable to her fans

The singer mentioned that Izono Zami has a spiritual meaning to her and hopes her fans relate.

Zikode is also thrilled to have successfully launched a record label, Emazulwini Productions.

Source: Briefly News