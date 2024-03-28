Metro FM Awards have returned this year and will be taking place in Mpumalanga on 27 April 2024

The nominee announcement ceremony took place on 27 March, and they also made an epic report

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela reported that winners will be walking away with a R50 000 cash prize

During the Metro FM Awards nominee announcement ceremony, they shared a major statement on cash prizes.

Cash prizes will be up for grabs for Metro FM Awards winners, ranging from R50 000 to R150 000. Image: Oupa Bopap via Getty Images

Source: Instagram

Winners to win money

According to Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela, the Metro FM Awards have announced that they will be offering cash prizes to winners this year.

On 27 March, the nominee announcement ceremony took place, and the best of the best in music had their time to shine. But that was not all; they also made an epic announcement.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

The winners will walk away with a R50 000 cash prize in all the categories except for the hotly contested Song Of The Year.

Phil Mphela reported that the winner of that category would be rewarded with R150 000. The main award ceremony will take place in Mpumalanga on 27 April 2024.

Mzansi reacts to the announcement

Many people have wondered, if this is introduced this year, what compensation have the previous winners received?

@m_kobene:

"Thought all a long , they were getting."

@ustec__213:

"What were they winning all these years? (Genuinely asking)."

@nomfund07053538:

"I thought they were getting 100K."

@Hlela_Spha:

"Why a football stadium, though? Ain't no arenas in the area?"

@wemalevels:

"What were they getting all along."

@desireemav

"But, what were they winning all along?"

@thobekiletoh:

"This takes me back to the 1st MetroFm awards in Durban. A lot happened."

@Sivuyile_K:

"So, all of these years, what were the winners walking away with? Only an accolade qha?"

Sykes bags 5 nominations at the Metros

In a previous report from Briefly News, Sykes has been nominated five times at the 2024 Metro FM Awards. Sykes is signed under Nomcebo Zikode's record label, Emazulwini Productions, and she has urged her fans to vote.

The singer is nominated for Best Dance, Best New Artist, Best Kwaito/Gqom, and Song of the Year.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News