“I Respect Your Hustle”: Truck Driver Shows How He Cooks Meals on the Road
- A truck driver gave viewers a glimpse into how he prepares his own meals while travelling long distances for work, highlighting the routines he relies on to stay fed during demanding trips
- The TikTok video he shared captured him cooking inside his truck using basic, portable equipment, showing how he turns a small space into a practical kitchen on the road
- South African viewers flooded the comments with praise for the resilience of truck drivers, with many reflecting on the tough realities and sacrifices that come with life on the road
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Long-distance truck driving is often seen as a demanding job, but many don’t realise just how much drivers have to adapt while on the road. From sleeping arrangements to meals, everything has to be managed within a limited space. One driver recently gave a glimpse into that reality, showing how he keeps himself going during long trips.
TikTok user @papamojalefa shared a video on 17 April 2026 showing how he cooks meals while working as a truck driver. The clip revealed a simple but effective setup inside his truck, where he prepared pap using a small gas stove.
Seated in the driver’s seat, he demonstrated how he balances cooking with the demands of being on the road. The setup highlighted how truckers often have to create makeshift living spaces in order to manage long journeys.
Trucker lifestyle video earns online praise
User @papamojalefa's video gave viewers a closer look at the daily routines of truck drivers, many of whom spend days or even weeks away from home while transporting goods across the country.
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Mzansi reacted positively, with many expressing appreciation for the effort and resilience required in the profession, acknowledging the role truck drivers play in keeping supply chains moving. Briefly News reached out for comment and there was no response at the time of publication.
Check out the TikTok video below:
Here’s what Mzansi said
DEE M.T said:
“I respect your hustle, abuti. Where do you bathe?”
Ntombifuthi said:
“He is rude.”
Connie said:
“Keep it up, you know what you’re doing.”
Agnes Molema said:
“You can go to Shoprite to buy ready-made pap.”
Matome said:
“I don’t want cooking inside my truck; you must cook outside.”
Luusexcellence said:
“I was raised by a truck driver. He sent me to school, I graduated, got a good job, and now I’m married. My dad did his best, and I’m truly grateful.”
Makola Cash Loans said:
“There are shops on the road.”
Shabeer said:
“Respect for truck drivers.”
3 Other Briefly News stories about truckers
- A female truck driver has been turning heads on social media after showing off her impressive reversing skills in a heavy-duty pink Volvo EEV500, leaving Mzansi in awe.
- A South African woman working as a truck driver showed people how she dealt with thieves who tried to rob her, sparking reactions online.
- A young woman who shares educational content on salaries posted a video breaking down a reach truck driver's payslip at a logistics company; sparking reactions online.
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Source: Briefly News
Gloria Masia (Human interest editor) Gloria Masia is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. She holds a Diploma in Public Relations from UNISA and a Diploma in Journalism from Rosebank College. With over six years of experience, Gloria has worked in digital marketing, online TV production, and radio. Email:gloria.masia@briefly.co.za