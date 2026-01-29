A woman who shares educational content on salaries posted a video breaking down a reach truck driver's payslip at a logistics company

The worker started as a picker in 2021 with just matric, earning more with overtime

South Africans were divided over the salary, with some saying the company pays peanuts

Boni Xaba taking selfies. Images: @Liferesetwithboni

Source: Facebook

A woman who educates people about different salaries in South Africa has sparked a heated debate after sharing a reach truck driver's payslip. Facebook user Boni Xaba, who runs the page @Liferesetwithboni, posted a video on 3 January 2026, breaking down the earnings of someone working at a logistics company.

In the video, Boni explained that she was discussing the salary of a reach truck driver, not a regular truck driver. She said the person she was talking about has zero work experience in the position but has been with the company since 2021. The worker was initially hired with just a matric qualification to work as a picker before moving into the reach truck driver role.

According to Boni, the normal pay for this position is R12,000. With a bit of overtime, the salary can reach R17,000. However, after deductions, the worker takes home around R14,000.

The video quickly went viral, getting thousands of views and hundreds of comments. However, many people in the comments were confused about what a reach truck driver actually is.

Other viewers stepped in to clear up the confusion. They explained that a reach truck is actually a type of forklift, not a regular truck. Reach trucks are used inside warehouses to stack pallets on shelves and can reach higher places than standard forklifts. They don't travel on roads and don't require a PrDP (Professional Driving Permit) like long-distance truck drivers do.

Once people understood what the job actually involved, the debate shifted to whether R14,000 is a fair salary for this type of work.

Watch the Facebook clip below:

Mzansi debates reach truck driver's salary

Social media users explained what a reach truck driver is on Facebook user, Boni Xaba's video:

@bongiwephiri asked:

"What is a reach truck driver?"

@lesegotrent wondered:

"I wonder how much a maintenance assistant earns? 🙄"

@rethabileramotseperammedi commented:

"This company is paying peanuts."

@mphoramotsepe added:

"A reach truck is no different to a forklifter, just that it reaches higher places, so this salary makes sense."

@tshyposebe argued:

"That company ain't paying enough, hey, I know someone who's making more than double that as a truck driver."

@ageneralgandilanga wrote:

"Reach truck is a forklift or TLB, so it is not a truck at all, where you have to drive from Johannesburg to Dbn, no lol."

@walterdeanbbergman questioned:

"How can a requirement be matric only but you are a driver's license and PDP not also a requirement?"

A woman showing the salary of a truck reach driver. Images: @Liferesetwithboni

Source: Facebook

More interesting South African salaries

Briefly News recently reported on a South African man who reacted to the take-home pay of a Senior Data Engineer.

recently reported on a South African man who reacted to the take-home pay of a Senior Data Engineer. A Port Elizabeth content creator broke down how he made over R350,000 in his first eight months of earning from content.

A teacher's payslip shared online sparked debate about how much teachers really earn after deductions.

Source: Briefly News