A motorist posted a video showing a reckless taxi driver who endangered many lives

The man managed to capture the moment when he nearly had a would-be car accident

The video highlighted just how dangerous roads can be because of reckless driving

In a TikTok video, a man was driving when he showed people how he nearly didn't make it to his destination. The man came across a taxi, and its driver was completely reckless.

The video shared on 23 January 2026 showed that many taxi drivers tend to drive by their own rules. He managed to capture the moment that a taxi driver completely disregarded road rules.

In a TikTok post, a man, @autobeastsza, was driving on a busy road. The motorist was passing by, driving in the opposite direction, and there was a double line, so he was not expecting any cars to overtake. He was on high alert and noticed a taxi that ignored road rules and overtook the vehicles in a zone where it was an illegal move. The driver got out of the way, but it was clearly a close call. Watch the video of the taxi below:

South Africa slams taxi driver

People thought that the man should thank his lucky stars for missing the taxi. Many online users complained about taxi drivers' tendency to be reckless drivers. Read the comments below:

Lily M complained about taxi drivers in general:

"They do this all the time, and someone will say why didn't you slow down yerrrrrrrr? '"

Noob-2-Pro-Gamer could see that the man nearly had a serious accident:

"Imagine if you were not driving at 20km/h, but maybe at around 60-90 km/h it would have been a different story. I think our government should implement very harsh fines on taxi drivers because wow bayasiqeda labantu 😭"

🦋Yaya Matsimbi🦋 applauded the man who was driving:

"Siyabonga that you proving ukuthi taxis are a danger to society but nawe uphula umthetho by having that phone in your hands 😩"

Zintle41🇿🇦 imagine the car driver would be blamed:

"Bazothi why unga brikanga kodwa naw umasaka u overtaker kwi curve😫 so glad nibe safe."

S I V E X A L U V A agreed the car driver would be blamed:

"Bazothi you were wrong, you were supposed to hit the brakes. Lapho, it’s a double solid line, a curve and trucks were overtaken."

Ntando Wxst commented:

"Someone out there would have blamed you if y’all got in an accident 🥲"

Vento TK Shalang 🇿🇦 added:

"Overtaking on a curve with barrier lines 😐"

