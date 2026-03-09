A young primary school student from Soofia, a Lesotho international school, delivered a speech about mathematics that had people online completely stunned

The boy explained that hating maths is the reason most students struggle with it, and that the brain accepts whatever you tell it

People across the continent flooded the comments with many saying the child was wiser than most adults they knew

A pupil on the left and a teacher on the right.

A young boy from Soofia International School in Butha-Buthe, Lesotho, became an unexpected internet sensation after his teacher @limamelankhanare posted a video of him on 9 March 2026. In the clip, the primary school student stood up and delivered what can only be described as a full motivational speech about mathematics.

He told his classmates that if they wanted to be good at maths, they needed to start by liking it. He compared maths to a person, saying you cannot expect someone you dislike to share anything good with you. He said that most students had already convinced themselves they were bad at maths, and that their brains had accepted that as truth. His point was simple: the brain does not fact-check. It just takes in what you feed it and runs with it.

The pupil also shared a clever take on being "lazy" in maths. He explained that you don't have to be lazy in the sense of doing nothing. You must be lazy in the sense of always looking for the simplest and most efficient way to solve a problem. He said that is exactly why formulas exist.

He ended by asking every student in the room to say out loud that they were good at maths. He explained that repeating something positive, even if you do not fully believe it yet, starts to shift the way your brain approaches the subject. It was a level of self-awareness that left many adults watching the clip impressed.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

SA loves the pupil's attitude towards math

Mzansi shared their love and admiration for the little boy on TikToker @limamelankhanare's post, whose words were motivating even to adults:

@mmagomorwa said:

"He is smarter than my mother-in-law."

@E added:

"He used to work at Eskom in 2003."

@Mo_Kuate wrote:

"Blessed is the womb that carried him ❤️❤️"

@MmaneB Brenda asked:

"Can this guy come to coach Kaizer Chiefs???"

@Zanele noted:

"I'm convinced that he once read 'The Power of the Subconscious Mind' 🤏"

@BAB'KHUZWAYO👴 admitted:

"I used to be like this, and my village did what they know best."

@Milton joked:

"This kid can be Jacob Zuma's tutor."

@MargieNkwali-MJ said:

"Take him to university, he's ready."

A young boy is speaking to his classmates.

