Anele Mdoda reflected on a tough year of maths homework tears with her son Alakhe, turning it into a triumph with a math award

The radio host credited close friend Sizwe Dhlomo for providing extra lessons that built strong foundations for the young learner

Mzansi fans celebrated the heartwarming story, praising Sizwe's explaining skills and the value of supportive uncle figures in kids' lives

Anele Mdoda credited Sizwe Dhlomo for helping her son with maths.

Mzansi radio queen Anele Mdoda gave fans a touching glimpse into her parenting journey with a post that resonated deeply.

Quoting a viral tweet about the "generational trauma" of crying over math homework at the kitchen table, Anele shared her own experience from last year.

The radio host, who previously got into an on-air spat with Helen Zille, described how she and her son Alakhe faced similar struggles, but turned things around through dedication and help from a trusted friend.

In her X post, Anele explained that she stopped outsourcing homework duties and took charge herself.

To boost Alakhe's understanding, she enlisted "uncle" Sizwe Dhlomo for extra lessons. The result? Alakhe not only overcame the challenges but also bagged a math award, leaving them "cruising" now.

Sizwe Dhlomo steps in as the maths tutor

Anele anticipated questions about why she chose Sizwe, answering preemptively, she said that Sizwe has a gift for explaining concepts in a way that sticks forever and is perfect for laying math foundations.

This skill turned the tide for Alakhe, transforming tears into success.

Sizwe Dhlomo, a fellow radio personality and Kaya FM host known for his sharp insights and no-nonsense style, has long been part of Anele's circle.

Their friendship shines through in moments like this, where he steps up as an uncle figure.

Mzansi knows Sizwe for his work ethic and knowledge across topics, from politics to pop culture, making him an ideal tutor for building confidence in young minds.

See Anele's quote tweet below:

Mzansi reacts with praise and relatability

The post struck a chord online, drawing comments from fans who shared their own homework horror stories and applauded the duo's efforts.

One user, @ThabanhM0507, remembered Sizwe's proud statement:

"Oh, so this is who @SizweDhlomo was talking about when he said someone he tutors won an award for mathematics? Congratulations to Alakhe!"

Another user, @Rat00h, said:

"You did a great job, mommy. Thanks to uncle Sizwe for stepping up also."

@my_xcape spoke of her own related struggles, commenting:

"I’m outsourcing this year. She’s [her child] not doing too bad, but she hates maths and I need her to find it fun cos it gets worse year after year!"

@SubZz000 praised Sizwe's explaining skills, stating:

"I completely agree with you on Sizwe. He would explain things I couldn't really get on topics he covers on his show but the way he explains them is so easy to understand. Later on, I'm able to also explain it to someone else."

Sizwe Dhlomo's explaining skills were praised for his impact on Alakhe's maths victory.

