A young man opened up about juggling school and work, showing how early responsibilities affected his academic journey

His story highlighted the pressure of trying to succeed while managing real-life demands that most learners don’t face

Many ntizens were left inspired by how he pushed through doubt and still managed to reach an important milestone

Not everyone followed the same path through school, and sometimes life forced people to grow up a bit faster than expected. One young man shared his story, and it wasn’t the usual one people are used to hearing. His journey came with pressure, setbacks and a lot of doubt from others. But it also showed a different kind of determination.

The picture on the left showed Muzi standing in front of his taxi. Image: @muzi.wandile.mhau

Source: TikTok

TikTok user @muzi.wandile.mhau shared his story on 23 February 2026, opening up about how he became a taxi driver from a young age. He explained that he started driving in 2021 while still in Grade 9, which quickly made him stand out among his peers. His lifestyle was very different from that of other learners, and he became known at school for being behind the wheel instead of focusing only on books.

However, balancing both worlds came with challenges. In 2023, he failed Grade 11 because he spent more time working than studying. The following year, he repeated the grade but struggled with punctuality due to his responsibilities. Despite the setbacks, he pushed through and continued working while trying to complete his education.

Young driver balanced school and tough realities

By 2025, while in matric, user @muzi.wandile.mhau was already being treated differently, even by teachers who referred to him as malume, a nickname often associated with taxi drivers. Many doubted whether he would pass, given his situation. Still, he managed to prove them wrong by passing matric and even achieving a distinction.

Mzansi found his story inspiring. Many praised his determination, saying it’s not easy to juggle work and school at that level. Others respected his honesty and passion, especially as he continues to embrace being a taxi driver while building his future.

The picture on the left showed the taxi driver posing behind his taxi, which he called his baby. Image: @muzi.wandile.mhau

Source: TikTok

Check out the TikTok post below:

Here’s how netizens reacted

RhalisGmp wrote:

“2021 or 2012?”

Mr Khaya said:

“Bafo, your story is interesting. The message is that not all of us will make it through school, and to some, you are a role model.”

Tshepo added:

“I was doing Grade 9 in 2021, so your timeline is confusing.”

Jsm wrote:

“Success is about owning your time and doing what makes you happy.”

Mabhena Innocent said:

“You’re doing better than some people who focused only on school but still have nothing. Follow your feelings and not what people say.”

Itumeleng Moahlodi🇿🇦🇲🇿 wrote:

“We did Grade 9 the same year, but you look much older.”

Andile Yiru shared:

“I also started in Grade 8, and now people call me a taxi driver at school, and I even get chosen for trips.”

Grace said:

“I wish to be like you.”

Mudes wrote:

“I love your story because I want to do the same. Please help me with how you started.”

VUKUZA_ZA added:

“You are basically me in a different body and timeline.”

3 Other Briefly News stories related to taxi drivers

A small romantic gesture from a taxi driver quickly captured attention as it showed a softer, more personal side that people don’t usually associate with the profession.

A taxi driver shares how much he earns in a week after working long hours, giving viewers a glimpse into the reality behind the wheel.

Helen Zille has called for a tough crackdown on lawless taxi operators, warning that violence and disregard for the law threaten South Africa’s stability.

Source: Briefly News