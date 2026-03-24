A small romantic gesture quickly captured attention as it showed a softer, more personal side that people don’t usually associate with the profession

The moment got people talking about how easily assumptions are made, especially when it comes to relationships and everyday life

Many South Africans were left smiling as the clip reminds them that love can show up in the most unexpected ways

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Sometimes it’s the simple things that end up meaning the most, especially when they come from someone you wouldn’t expect. A short clip showing a quiet moment between a couple managed to shift how people see things, without trying too hard. It wasn’t over the top or dramatic, just genuine.

The picture on the left showed the taxi driver boyfriend walking inside the house with flowers. Image: @i_am_retha1

Source: TikTok

TikTok user @i_am_retha1 shared a video on 20 February 2026 showing a sweet moment with her boyfriend, who is a taxi driver. In the clip, he arrived home holding two bouquets for her, smiling and clearly excited. The gesture was simple but meaningful, showing a softer side that people don’t often associate with the profession. The video quickly gained attention for its wholesome energy.

The moment challenged common stereotypes. Taxi drivers are often linked to hustle, long hours and tough environments, but this showed something different. It highlighted that behind the job title, there are people who love, care and show up for their partners in thoughtful ways.

Unexpected romance changes taxi driver stereotypes

The video by user @i_am_retha1 resonated because many people don’t expect that level of romance from someone in that industry. It reminded viewers that love can show up in any space, regardless of occupation. Small gestures like that often mean the most, especially in everyday relationships.

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Many said she was lucky, while others joked that taxi drivers really know how to spoil their partners. The clip left people smiling, with some saying it changed how they see relationships in unexpected ways.

The visual showed a man walking into the house with two bouquets of flowers. Image: @i_am_retha1

Source: TikTok

Check out the TikTok clip below:

Here’s what Mzansi said

Bulelwa Mamani said:

“Kutheni eclean yena lo? 😳😳😳”

Sis Phindi said:

“They’re the most teachable people ever! 🥺🥺🥺🥺”

MaZungu said:

“Owami wangshela eRank ngizidlulela. Wathi, ‘Y ntombi,’ ngaziba. Wathi uzoba umfazi wami wena oksalayo. Ngazihambela mina. 😫 Guess what, I’m his wife as we speak.”

Maka_cornflakes said:

“Shuthi ngathola a wrong taxi owner. 😭😭😭”

Zanele MaFaku Ndwayi said:

“Oh bambulala owam, sendinomtana naye who is 20 years now. He loved me, that guy. I was his queen; he worshipped the ground I walked on. I was not just respected and loved by him, but by everyone around him. He spoke highly of me.”

Siya said:

“KC Cosmo to Sandton/Rivonia, my ex… every woman who sat in front had to be his girlfriend. It didn’t matter the age or the look, as long as it was a woman or a girl. He had more than 20 girlfriends at once. He even had a secret phone that he kept in his taxi. 😂😂 Now, if a taxi driver dares to look at me, you should see the way I frown. 😂😂”

Liyana Ayesha said:

“Ave benothanda bakith, ayikho mina indoda eyangitotosa njengo taxi driver, kodwa bayafeba.”

Just Bee said:

“Indoda ivala is’cabha ngonyawo guys! ☺️🤣 You are blessed, sis. 😊”

Naaledi | Formula said:

“90% of taxi drivers are romantics, the other 10%… Engwe, that’s my brother.”

WandaT said:

“Kutheni nibiza amadoda enu ngemisebenzi yabo? Kind and loving is a choice, not a career.”

3 Other Briefly News stories related to taxi drivers

A taxi driver shares how much he earns in a week after working long hours, giving viewers a glimpse into the reality behind the wheel.

The KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport and Human Settlements, Siboniso Duma, called on a taxi driver to hand himself over to the police.

A Cape Town woman gained massive attention on social media after she was filmed confronting a taxi driver on a busy freeway.

Source: Briefly News