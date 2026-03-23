A familiar style of storytelling took an unexpected turn, leaving many netizens surprised at how different it sounded

The mix of Afrikaans language and Scottish accent created a moment that felt both confusing and funny in the best way

Mzansi viewers quickly caught onto the joke, turning the clip into a shared moment of lighthearted entertainment

Sometimes it’s the smallest twist that makes something unforgettable. What should have sounded familiar suddenly didn’t. The accent changed everything, and before people realised it, they were already laughing.

The picture on the left showed Bouwerbosch standing outside. Image:@Bouwerbosch

Source: TikTok

A light-hearted video shared by @Bouwerbosch on 22 March 2026 had people across South Africa laughing for all the right reasons. In the clip, he performed what sounded like a classic Afrikaans grandpa radio ad. But there was one twist that instantly stood out. Instead of a typical Afrikaans tone, he delivered the lines in a strong Scottish accent. The unexpected mix caught people off guard and quickly gained attention online.

The creator, user bouwerbosch, leaned fully into the joke, pretending to be a Scottish actor who somehow landed an Afrikaans radio gig. The accent stayed consistent throughout, while the Afrikaans phrases remained clear enough to understand. It felt familiar, yet completely different at the same time. His delivery added personality, making it more than just a simple impression.

Unexpected accent twist left Mzansi amused

Content like this taps into something many South Africans relate to. With so many languages and cultures blending daily, hearing one language spoken in a completely different accent feels both strange and funny. It’s the kind of humour that doesn’t need explaining. The caption itself set the tone, making it clear that the whole thing was meant to be playful and not taken too seriously.

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People joked about how believable it sounded, while others said they wouldn’t even question it if they heard it on the radio. Some appreciated the creativity behind the idea, saying it was refreshing and different.

The visual on the left showed a man speaking in Afrikaans. Image: @Bouwerbosch

Source: TikTok

Here's what netizens said

Gareth_allison wrote:

“This broke my brain. 😂 Ngoba, I genuinely couldn’t process what I was hearing at first.”

Caldine_wyngaard wrote:

“My ears were confused for the first few seconds ngoba it sounded familiar but also completely different. 🤣”

Wullaebob wrote:

“I grew up in Scotland speaking Afrikaans, so trying not to sound like this is actually a real struggle, ngoba the accents just mix naturally. 😭”

Andrew_mc4 wrote:

“So Dutch is basically Afrikaans with a Scottish accent, ngoba at this point I’m starting to believe it. 😂”

Condor4679123 wrote:

“It took me a good 30 seconds to start thinking in Afrikaans, ngoba my brain had to adjust to the accent first. 😭”

Iam_shaqb wrote:

“Wow, I was completely lost at first, then suddenly I heard it clearly, and now I can’t unhear it. 😂 This is actually amazing.”

Skeledoor825 wrote:

“Fokken moer, it took me halfway through the video to understand, then I had to restart ngoba the Scottish and Afrikaans combo actually works. 😭🔥”

Thinus Dutoit wrote:

“Liewe heiden, this was definitely not on my bingo card this week ngoba what even is this combination. 😂”

Brian_Banks wrote:

“I’ll never forget when Trevor Noah said Scottish people sound like they’re about to vomit ngoba, now I can’t unhear that in this clip. 🤣”

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Source: Briefly News