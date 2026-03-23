A father teaches his daughter how to speak his language, but her natural accent creates a funny and heartwarming moment that people can’t ignore

The exchange shows how culture is passed down in everyday life, even when it takes time and patience for things to fully click

Many viewers relate to the situation, recognising the reality of growing up between cultures and trying to find balance in identity

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Sometimes the smallest moments at home say the most about who we are. And this comes after an Igbo language lesson quickly turned into something people couldn’t stop watching.

The picture on the left showed the Nigerian dad, Obere with his daughter. Image: @obere.igwe

Source: TikTok

A sweet parenting moment had people smiling after TikTok user @obere.igwe posted a video on 1 February 2026 showing a Nigerian dad teaching his daughter how to greet in Igbo. The little girl, who is half Nigerian and half South African, tried her best to repeat after him. But her accent gave her away instantly; it leaned more South African than Igbo, and that’s what made the video even more adorable.

The dad stayed patient throughout, gently correcting her and encouraging her to try again as they both laughed. Each attempt came out slightly different, but he kept trying. Teaching her Igbo is part her culture, and even though she's growing up in South Africa, it's important to know where she comes from.

Blending cultures through language and love

Moments like this hit home for many families who are raising children across cultures. Language can easily get lost, especially when kids grow up in a different environment. Seeing a parent actively trying to keep that connection alive stood out. It's also important that user @obere.igwe is teaching his daughter while she's still young.

Many said it’s important for children to know both sides of their identity, especially their father’s roots. Others found the little girl’s accent funny in the best way, saying it made the moment even more real.

The screenshot on the left captured the two laughing at her attempt. Image: @obere.igwe

Source: TikTok

Check out the TikTok video below:

Here’s what netizens said

Mamiki236 said:

“One thing I can say about our foreign brothers is that they are good fathers, shame. 👌”

Lee wrote:

“I won’t stop being jealous until I marry a kind Nigerian man. 😭”

Mscano said:

“The hatred in this comment section is too much, you all really need to heal. 🥹🥹”

Sibusiso Khanyile wrote:

“Because of the government’s failure to secure borders, people can’t even enjoy a cute moment of a father bonding with his daughter”

Sanda Ximbi said:

“Kids are smart, the best way to teach them your language is to speak it all the time because I’ve seen children grow up fluent in multiple languages when each parent sticks to their own”

Stargirl wrote:

“At least you’re teaching her while she’s still young; my dad is only trying to teach me now at my big age. 😭”

Grateful said:

“Please keep being there for her, you can see how happy she is, you’re doing a great job as a father. 🥰”

Mshalis wrote:

“This is such a good example because a child who grows up with a loving present father won’t carry anger that affects their future relationships. This is what children need most. 🥰”

Nomatolo said:

“I always thought that greeting was only used in movies or by elders; I didn’t know it was something you teach kids, too. This is actually so cute. 🤣🥰”

Nelisiwe Coco Mthethwa wrote:

“This is the cutest video I’ve seen today, well done to the dad for teaching her her roots because she will always cherish this. ❤️”

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Source: Briefly News