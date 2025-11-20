A Nigerian man posted a video showing the exceptional training of his German Shepherd

The viral clip shows the dog stopping mid-bite and walking away from a tempting bowl of food mixed with meat, simply following a command

The impressive obedience of the dog earned the post over 7 million views, with many users jokingly questioning if the footage was real

A man shared a video showing how he trained his dog to be as disciplined as a human being. Images: @drme69

A content creator from Nigeria, @drme69, shared a video on 29 September 2025. The gentleman, who posts a lot of dog-related content, set out to show the incredible training and obedience of his main dog, a German Shepherd. The video starts with the man placing a large dish of food, mixed with tempting meat, on the ground. The German Shepherd approaches the bowl, sniffing intently, and is about to take a bite of the meat. Just as the dog is about to eat, the owner firmly tells him to stop, drop the food, and move to a different spot to sit.

The dog's reaction was instant. It immediately dropped the piece of meat and walked away from the full bowl of food. It then obediently walked up a set of stairs nearby, stood patiently and waited for the gentleman to return. The dog was clearly focused on his owner's commands, only looking around occasionally, but not looking back at the food left on the floor.

After a few seconds, the gentleman returned, walking through the gate and into the dog’s area. The German Shepherd immediately started wagging its tail, sitting down to show respect and submission. The owner spoke to his dog affectionately, showing the care he has for all his animals. He then picked up the bowl, preparing to feed the other dogs, and gave the German Shepherd permission to eat the piece of meat it had previously dropped. The post got over 7 million views and 5,000 comments.

A gentleman from Nigeria shared a video showing how his dog could obey orders. Images: @drme69

Netizens react to the disciplined dog

The discipline shown by the German Shepherd led many social media users to ask for training advice from the TikTok user @drme69.

@𝑴𝑨𝑿 🎭👽 asked:

"Bro,I would love my dog to be trained like this. What’s the procedure on how to achieve it?"

@DM.tymtravella🇿🇼🇿🇲🇧🇼🇳🇬 quipped:

"Someone said that the cameraman was holding a gun 🤣🤣"

@jenniS reminded the owner:

"Don't just discipline. Play with them and show affection as well."

@Dollarqueen admitted:

"I honestly feel bad for the dog 😒"

@Zipado joked about technology:

"My dog said it's AI."

@Don Gold 🙇🏿‍♂️ asked about purchasing the dog:

"Is the dog for sale?"

@KOBBY BUDGET 88 suggested:

"The dog noticed the camera."

Why training is important for all dogs

According to the Animal Humane Society, dog training can be a huge benefit for dogs of all ages. Training can build a stronger bond between you and your dog. Spending time together in these classes can increase your level of trust in each other. It makes life easier and less stressful at home when certain behaviours are under control. Training also improves communication with your dog, allowing you to learn more about their personality and how to best understand them.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

