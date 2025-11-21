“It Almost Chowed My Window”: Man Gets Death Stare From Lion Next to Car Window

A video of a man’s unexpected interaction with a wild animal sparked intense reactions and discussion online

The dramatic weather and the gent’s playful behaviour added tension to the already risky encounter

Social media users flooded the comments with humour, warnings, and mixed emotions after watching the unfolding scene

A South African man had social media users holding their breath after sharing a tense encounter with a lion that came dangerously close to his car window.

South Africans couldn't stop laughing at a man's wild encounter with a lion. Image: George Kamela/Facebook and Elena Blessing/Pexels

The video shared by Facebook user George Kamela shows the man sitting inside a vehicle while rain poured down, creating an already dramatic atmosphere.

In the clip, the man can be heard teasing the lion by making roaring sounds from the safety of the car. At first, the lion simply watched him, seemingly confused by the strange noises. Moments later, the massive animal began approaching the vehicle, locking eyes with the man in what viewers have jokingly described as a "death stare."

Things quickly took a frightening turn when the lion moved closer to the side of the car and appeared to bite or chew on the side mirror. The man, who had been laughing at first, suddenly sounded terrified as the wild animal’s behaviour escalated. What started as a playful moment turned into pure panic as the wild animal continued inspecting the mirror with its powerful jaws.

While taking to Facebook, George Kamela captioned the video that was uploaded on 14 November 2025, saying the following:

"It almost chowed the mirror😅."

The clip has sparked a mixture of laughter and concern online. While some viewers poked fun at the man for provoking the lion, others warned against teasing wild animals, even from inside a vehicle. Many social media users agreed that he was lucky the lion focused on the mirror and not the window he was sitting in.

SA reacts to a man interacting with the lion

South Africans flooded the comments section expressing their thoughts on the man's behaviour with the wild animal, saying:

Martin Mashimbyi cracked a joke, saying:

"It's confirmed, man will never live longer."

Manyelæ Nine-Eight added:

"Open a window and greet her."

Cyril Mkhatshwa said:

"You should’ve opened the door for the lion, you can see that it was feeling cold outside, it wanted some shelter and air conditioning."

Oupa Maseven expressed:

"Open the door and just give it a hug, please open that door."

Siviwe Vivi Bill stated:

"That death stare had my heart pounding."

Yours truly, Brighten replied:

"Roll the window and say hi. Don't be rude."

Lungelo Gwala commented:

"You playing the lion wants you."

Watch the video below:

