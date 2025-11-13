West Coast National Park announced online that a leopard had been spotted for the first time in 170 years at the national landmark

The wildcat was captured by a remote trap camera and deemed worthy of a celebration

The leopard's return intrigued social media users, who hoped to see more of the species in future

A leopard was seen for the first time in 170 years at West Coast National Park. Images: Hu Chen / Unsplash, SANParks - West Coast National Park / Facebook

On 12 November, 2025, the West Coast National Park excitedly shared that a leopard was seen in the area for the first time in 170 years. The landmark sighting marked the natural return of the species to coastal landscapes, positively surprising many local animal lovers and online users.

With its species thought to have been eradicated in the mid-1800s, the leopard was captured by a remote trap camera, thanks to the collaborative efforts between the NGO Landmark Leopard & Predator Project - South Africa, South African National Parks, the University of the Western Cape, Saldanha Bay Municipality, and private landowners.

For the past 20 years, Landmark has worked tirelessly to bring back ecological corridors and link fragmented habitats throughout the Western Cape, Eastern Cape, and Northern Cape. West Coast National Park explains that these initiatives have enabled wildlife, including leopards, to roam more widely and securely across the landscape. A key factor in this success has been the growing tolerance and coexistence among landowners, along with the effective implementation of wildlife protective legislation evident in the region.

"The return of the leopard to West Coast National Park underscores the success of long-term conservation partnerships and highlights the importance of continued collaboration to ensure that this remarkable recovery endures. This result is worthy of celebration."

The West Coast National Park reminded everyone to be extra cautious when driving in the Park.

Leopard sighting intrigues South Africans

The viral post garnered hundreds of comments from local online users, who shared their surprise at the spotted visitor's presence in the West Coast National Park.

Carmen Rodgers asked under the post:

"Where on earth did this beautiful animal come from, and nobody spotted it on its way to the Park?"

Ivone Marina de Figueiredo shared with people on the internet:

"This is really wonderful to hear! We went to a talk with Landmark earlier this year (in Velddrif) where they explained how the leopards were re-populating areas like the Piketberg and Southern Cape mountain areas. At that stage, the West Coast National Park was not in play in the sense of them knowing if a leopard had moved in there. So pleased this has happened. More will follow, and then one day we may see cubbies! Woohoo."

Jenny L Vermaak expressed hope for the species, writing:

"Fantastic. I hope they stay safe, live long, and their offspring thrive."

Janice Lindsay Daly told the online community:

"The cat has to eat, just like we do."

Tara OB jokingly added in the comments:

"Wow, what cameras were they using at night in the Park 170 years ago? Film or digital?"

Bradley Stilwell, who thought the sighting was amazing, remarked with a laugh:

"No more solo midnight wandering through the park!"

Take a look at the Facebook images posted on West Coast National Park's account below:

The leopard got up close and personal with the camera. Image: SANParks - West Coast National Park

The leopard casually strolled in the early hours of the morning. Image: SANParks - West Coast National Park

