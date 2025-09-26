A Facebook group member shared photos of an unusual giraffe spotted in Kruger National Park with distinctive jagged dark patterns that look completely different from regular giraffes

The giraffe's unique markings feature blackish spots with jagged edges surrounded by dark brown and cream colours

South Africans flooded the comments trying to explain the rare sighting, with many correctly identifying it as a Masai giraffe, a species not commonly seen in Kruger Park

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A giraffe with unusual patterns went viral on Facebook as people were surprised to see such different patterns from regular southern giraffes. Images: @Kruger Sighting and JGI/Tom Grill/Getty Images

Source: Facebook

A giraffe with unusual patterns spotted in Kruger National Park has left South Africans buzzing after photos of the rare animal were shared online. The images, posted by the Facebook group @Kruger Sightings on 25 September 2025, show a giraffe that looks completely different from the ones typically seen in South Africa.

The post caption read:

"Some unusual patterns on this tall boy. Very dark, also, when compared to the others. The park also seems to have an abundance of giraffes at the moment."

The photos quickly caught attention because the giraffe's markings are nothing like what most people expect to see.

Instead of the usual rounded spots that giraffes are known for, this particular animal has blackish spots with jagged, irregular edges that look almost like torn pieces of fabric. The skin around these markings is a mix of dark brown, light brown, and cream colours, giving the giraffe a unique appearance compared to the southern giraffes commonly found in South African game reserves.

The striking difference in patterns led to plenty of jokes and theories in the comments section. Some people suggested the giraffe must have come from overseas, while others couldn't help but compare its designer-like appearance to high-end fashion brands.

A giraffe with weird markings went viral as people wondered if it's Gucci-worthy. Images: @Kruger Sighting

Source: Facebook

SA reacts to Kruger's designer giraffe

The comments section was filled with South Africans sharing their thoughts on the unusual animal:

@Anton Labuschagne joked:

"He is from Canada…"

@Jennifer Diane shared:

"Looks like one on my photos from our trip to Kruger in 2012."

@Jeanine Vd Merwe compared:

"Looks like the Gucci designer giraffe, originated in NY"

@Enock Luckson laughed:

"He is an undocumented foreigner that Dudula kindly deported. He is beautiful."

@Tina Olbrich recalled:

"I saw him or one of his colleagues last year as well."

@Limpopo Jr Rase Rase asked:

"Gucci, is that you?"

@Nerina Boshoff joked:

"Looks like my mother's carpet from the 70s."

What makes Masai giraffes different

According to Wikipedia, the unusual giraffe spotted in Kruger is most likely a Masai giraffe, a species native to East Africa rather than southern Africa. The Masai giraffe has jagged leaf-like blotches that extend from the hooves to its head, which explains the striking difference from southern giraffes.

The Facebook group @Kruger Sightings shared a photo of the Masai giraffe lives in central and southern Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, and Zambia’s Luangwa Valley. It’s the biggest giraffe species and the tallest animal on Earth; males can grow up to 5.8 metres tall and weigh about 1,300 kilograms. Sadly, the species is endangered, with only around 32,550 left in the wild because of poaching and shrinking habitats.

View the Facebook photos here.

Other animal stories in SA

Briefly News recently reported on a juvenile baboon that allegedly caught a lift on a ship from Cape Town to Durban, but what happened when it disembarked at the harbour had rescue teams scrambling.

recently reported on a juvenile baboon that allegedly caught a lift on a ship from Cape Town to Durban, but what happened when it disembarked at the harbour had rescue teams scrambling. A man's pet emu tried to steal his braai meat off the grill, but when he yelled at the bird, South Africans were left speechless about what he named his feathered friend.

A snake was found in a toilet, which had South Africans admitting they could never use the loo the same way again, but the terrifying discovery had people checking their own bathrooms.

Source: Briefly News