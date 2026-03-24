A salon moment quickly grabbed attention after what people assumed was a wig turns out to be something completely different

The clip sparks curiosity around hair care, with many wondering what it takes to maintain that kind of length and health.

The reaction on social media turned into admiration, as Mzansi celebrated the beauty and effort behind natural hair growth

Every now and then, something simple catches people completely off guard. This time it was a moment at a salon that had people doing double takes. At first, it looked like something most are used to seeing, until they realised it wasn’t. That’s when the reactions really started.

The picture on the left a kasi male hair dresser. Image: @stevesteve27437

Source: TikTok

A video shared by @stevesteve27437 on 21 March 2026 showed a South African woman at a salon with extremely long natural hair, reaching close to her waist. At first glance, many assumed it was a wig or extensions due to its length and fullness. The clip quickly gained traction as people realised the hair was real, sparking admiration and curiosity.

The moment highlighted something not often seen, especially when it comes to natural black hair at that length. Maintaining healthy, long hair requires consistent care, patience and the right routine. The clip shared by user @stevesteve started a conversation about caring for black hair, for it to grow healthy and long.

Natural hair growth stuns social media users

The video resonated because it challenged common assumptions. People are used to seeing long hair achieved through wigs or braids, so seeing African hair like that felt refreshing. It also sparked conversations around hair care, with many asking what products or methods she might be using.

Mzansi was impressed. Many praised her dedication, saying it’s not easy to maintain that level of growth and health. Others celebrated it as a reminder of the beauty and versatility of natural hair, with some feeling inspired to take better care of their own.

The screenshot on the left showed a woman sitting down at a salon getting her hair done. Image: @stevesteve27437

Source: TikTok

Check out the TikTok video below:

Here’s what Mzansi said

Mandisa KaNodwengu Mbatha wrote:

“Why are people commenting with their hair pictures. 😩”

KAGO OMOSA said:

“Is not about products you use. If you hair you have it period.”

MamaRati Pabi le Rori added:

“My hair thinks it's AI. 😏😏”

Rovuwa S Natasha wrote:

“For my mental health thus is AI. 😫”

bongeka_mdadane said:

“Ayboo guys what do you'll use. 🥹”

Lerato Mamakeo added:

“Yho i want this hair what must I use.”

𝒦 wrote:

“With a full hairline? Oh she’s blessed. 🔥”

NalediLucy said:

“God knew, I wouldn’t know how to behave. 😭😍🤚🏾”

LADY D added:

“I regret cutting my hair it was this size. 🥹”

Angel lee wrote:

“Mxm, I'm so jealous of people under this comment section. 😭😭😭😭 Kanty nenza ngani.”

3 Other Briefly News stories related to hair

A King William’s Town salon owner posted a video showing a client with a badly botched Lagos hairline, and millions of South Africans watched it, thinking every second of it was real.

A woman shared her go-to 4C hair products, sparking strong interest from the natural hair community, sparking reactions.

A content creator shared a powerful post condemning online critics who mocked a Shoprite employee’s natural hair, which was tied into a simple bun.

Source: Briefly News