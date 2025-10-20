Tbo Touch announced his firstborn son, Ruri's major academic and career milestone

On Monday, 20 October 2025, Tbo Touch shared a video of his son and a powerful scripture dedicated to Ruri

Celebrities including Nandi Madida and Dumi Mkokstad, as well as fans, celebrated Tbo Touch and his son Ruri

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Tbo Touch cheered his son on his first day as an intern at a law firm in Australia. Image: tbotouch

Source: Instagram

Renowned South African broadcaster and entrepreneur Tbo Touch is celebrating his firstborn son Ruri’s academic and career milestone.

Tbo Touch has revealed that his firstborn son Ruri is thriving in Australia where he is in school together with his younger brother. The Metro FM radio host, who previously celebrated his sons’ blue passports, shared a post celebrating his firstborn son Ruri’s academic milestone, sparking a wave of congratulatory messages.

Tbo Touch's firstborn son Ruri starts internship in Australia

On Monday, 20 October 2025, Tbo Touch took to his verified Instagram account and celebrated that his son had started an internship at the Supreme Court of New South Wales (NSW) and Martin Place Chambers. He shared scripture reminding his son to trust in God, living by His wisdom and avoiding pride to gain guidance, peace and favour in life. The post was captioned:

“Congratulations Ruri on your 1st day of internship at the Supreme Court of NSW and Martin Place Chambers. Molefe’s are beyond proud right now. I give you Proverbs 3 1-7 tie it around your neck everyday my Son. #godisonthethrone.”

Tbo Touch also shared a video montage of his son Ruri with a friend of his making their way to Martin Place Chambers. The video starts with Ruri in a boat, before he proceeds into the streets of Sydney where he and the friend made their way into the Martin Place Chambers building.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts as Tbo Touch celebrates son's career milestone

Celebrities such as gospel musician Dumi Mkokstad, multi-talented model Nandi Madida and many others as well as Tbo Touch’s fans filled the comments section with congratulatory messages. Some applauded Tbo Touch for being an outstanding father.

Here are some of the comments:

nandi_madida said:

“Go Ruri 🚀 😍”

dumi_mkokstadsa shared:

“Super proud of my boy.”

blvckrex_sa urged:

“Work smart, so you can create an advantage for your children, guys🔥🔥👏”

Ziizoafrica remarked:

“Tie it around your neck😢 that is deep. Wish I had a father that could have bless and say that to me❤️”

Ndumotheagent highlighted:

“You've set a high standard for us sir but siyafunda kuwena and we have no choice but to help our kids reach for the stars🙌”

nqobilem_inco said:

“The Swag is unmatched🙌, like Father like Son 🔥”

Tbo Touch celebrated his son's major academic and professional milestone in Australia. Image: tbotouch

Source: Instagram

Tbo Touch shares why he relocated to Australia

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Tbo Touch shared why he relocated to Australia.

In a snippet of his podcast interview with DJ Warras and DJ pH shared on X in August 2025, Tbo Touch explained how he was living large in South Africa. Tbo Touch reflected on his humble beginnings and why he decided to leave South Africa for Australia.

Source: Briefly News