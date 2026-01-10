Slik Talk reacted triumphantly to a clip from the Popcorn and Cheese Podcast crew, agreeing with his long-standing criticism of Robot Boii's authenticity

The podcaster shared how PNC insiders, who work with Robot Boii weekly, called him fake, clout-chasing, and lacking real struggle due to his famous father

Mzansi users weighed in with laughs and support, noting the irony of industry insiders confirming what Slik had clocked "from a long time ago"

Mzansi's outspoken podcaster Slik Talk is feeling vindicated after a clip from the Popcorn and Cheese Podcast (PNC) went viral, showing the crew siding with his take on dancer-rapper Robot Boii.

In a January 10, 2026, upload on his SLIK TALK channel, Slik Talk, whose real name is Morena Setai, broke down the moment, beaming as he replayed segments where PNC members, who used to collaborate with Robot Boii every week, echoed his doubts about the artist's genuine character.

The controversial YouTuber traded his usual berating style for blushes at the sentiments of PNC members.

Slik Talk, who bashed Lasizwe after opening up about being admitted to a mental institution, blushed and beamed with pride as the other podcasters said, "Slik Talk was right."

Slik Talk had previously called out Robot Boii for being "nice to everyone" in the industry, riding the waves of other artists' success and benefiting from his father's fame without true hustle.

Mzansi weighs in on the drama

Comments exploded with agreement and shade. @acidisoul4978 quickly noted:

"First time seeing SLIK blush."

@ms_bernelee05 explained Robot Boii modus operandi:

"It’s strictly business for Robot Boii."

@Pcrazy_Xhirame defended Robot Boii, pointing out:

"You are hating on a guy because he is not toxic like every other person in the industry. That’s [seemingly] the new flex. You all are haters and want him to be toxic like you're all."

@sydwellbite quipped:

"I mean he is a robot after all."

@thato596 commented with an explanation:

"Robot Boii is living his life. He does not hate people even if you guys hate on him. The problem is you guys think that just because you make bussines and take pictures with someone, you have to become their best friend."

@GefteMachivene agreed with the podcasters, saying:

"And when MacG said it, people said he was being bitter."

Another user, @MarcJoel-m3r, commented:

"Knowing how to navigate in the industry, securing the bag, being positive, and hustling without making enemies is different from being fake. Coming from a place of privilege is not a crime. Robot Boii is just that smart. IShowSpeed was here for business and he took that opportunity like anyone else in the creative space would. Y’all just can’t understand how a black persona can be so positive and not having beef with anyone, you are so used to conflicts."

Outside of the entertainment industry, Robot Boii is an active South African who also weighs in on politics.

Robot Boii shows love to his father

The son of popular South African poet Mzwakhe Mbuli, Robot Boii grew up under his artistic influence. Recently, the amapiano star publicly showed love to his father on his 68th birthday.

Briefly News reported that Robot Boii posted pictures of himself and his father on Instagram and paired it with a heartfelt birthday message.

Source: Briefly News