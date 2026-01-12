Controversial YouTuber Slik Talk has bashed Mzansi's influencer couple, Ntando and Bash, after they announced their split, speculating that Ntando cheated on Bash

The news of their split came just over two weeks after they announced their engagement, and Slik Talk questioned what could have possibly led to the split if not cheating or money

Mzansi reacted to Slik Talk's video, reposted on X, by mainly counter-bashing him, saying he has gained back the body weight he had proudly lost and that he should mind his own business

Slik Talk dragged Mzansi's favourite couple, but Mzansi fired back at him. Image: Slik Talk (screengrab)

Just weeks after the joyous announcement of their engagement, influencer couple Ntando and Bash have called it quits.

The sudden split has raised eyebrows and left fans questioning the reasons behind their breakup.

Outspoken YouTuber Slik Talk, who recently dragged the hospitalised Makhadzi, Speculation is rife, with rumours of infidelity and financial disputes dominating the conversation, as pushed by outspoken YouTuber Slik Talk.

X user, @ThisIsColbert, reposted Slik Talk's video on the microblogging platform, captioning it:

"Slik Talk drags South Africa’s beloved influencer couple, Ntando and Bash, for breaking up after knowing each other for 10 years, dating for nearly 5 years, and being engaged for 2 weeks, leaving their dedicated followers heartbroken, and enemies over the moon."

Watch the reposted video below:

Mzansi fires back at Slik Talk

The reaction on social media has been mainly off-topic, with users throwing personal jabs at Slik Talk himself, bringing up his own struggles and questioning his authority on matters of love and fidelity.

South African writer and social activist Jackie Phamotse, who previously praised Anatii's "healthy" weight loss, kicked off the counter-bash, commenting:

"He has gained weight again 🤷🏾‍♀️."

Another voice on the platform, @nkmlaba, linked Slik Talk's weight gain with his roasting people. He wrote:

"He has gained weight, now he is going to be roasting them."

@IamThatRayRay suggested that Slik Talk is in other people's business too much, saying:

"He is way too invested in the lives of other people. He even created a whole story of what he thinks happened."

@mappz_ep commented:

"This hustle is crazy, man. Just go to school. This is sad."

But not everyone in the comments section was against Slik Talk. Others agreed with his sentiments about the couple.

@vantparacat said:

"It was definitely cheating."

Another user, @ace_19344, added:

"She's been cheating. She probably had someone on the side all along... Brother dodged a grenade here."

@NgwanaMzansi offered an explanation for what might have happened:

"The guy is an IT person. He hacked her stuff before marriage and found nonsense."

Mzansi reacted with mixed views to Slik Talk's take on Ntando and Bash's relationship. Image: Ntando and Bash

Jackie Phamotse and Slik Talk's back and forth

Jackie Phamotse's comment about Slik Talk's body weight is not an isolated jab.

The pair have previously traded words online, with Slik Talk taking to his YouTube channel to respond to what the writer had said about him.

By his account, Jackie Phamotse had said that Slik Talk needed to be "shut down."

In what appeared to be a counterattack, Slik Talk called her a "fake activist".

Slik Talk slams Candice Modiselle

In a previous Briefly News report, Slik Talk criticised Modiselle's character after she allegedly stood in the way of his life-changing opportunity.

His comments came after Multichoice announced that it would be shutting down several popular channels, news that Slik Talk celebrated on his channel.

