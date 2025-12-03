Slik Talk recently shared his unfiltered thoughts about Candice Modiselle on his controversial YouTube channel

He criticised Modiselle's character after she allegedly stood in the way of his life-changing opportunity

This comes after Multichoice announced that it would be shutting down several popular channels, news that Slik Talk celebrated on his channel

Controversial YouTuber Slik Talk is back with a new video, and this time, he directed all his anger towards actress and media personality, Candice Sello (née Modiselle).

Reacting to the news of MultiChoice cancelling several shows on Wednesday, 3 December 2025, Slik Talk shared a split screen showing him alongside a video of TV producer Mbuyiselo Vilakazi speaking about the big news.

Vilakazi highlighted DStv's decision to part ways with Warner Bros. over alleged financial issues, news that Slik Talk celebrated.

"This is the same MultiChoice that mistreats its customers, employees and talent? Sounds like a beautiful day to me.

"What MultiChoice is going through is amazing to me. MultiChoice has been treating its customers horribly for years. We've been asking for sports packages. I'm paying R500, and all I watch is SuperSport. Wow, Candice Modiselle, this reminds me of you."

Following his criticism of MultiChoice, Slik Talk shifted focus to his personal experience with Candice Modiselle, which he claims negatively impacted his career opportunities

He recalled a producer from Channel O's Gen Z, a show focused on topics and trends relevant to the younger generation, contacting him about an opportunity to be a guest on the show.

"She told me that she loves my channel and saw a lot of potential in me. She said, 'I want you to come to the show and be a guest and do whatever. I want you to show the world and the other producers your talent.'"

On the day he was scheduled to appear on the show, the YouTuber claims Candice allegedly talked the producers out of having him on the platform.

"Candice Modiselle was a presenter on that show. On the day I was supposed to go, Candice was like, 'Absolutely not!'

"I got a voice note from the producer herself saying, 'Slik Talk, Candice wants nothing to do with you, she doesn't want to be in the same room with you or an apology from you. She feels you don't deserve to be given a platform, you're negative and toxic.'"

In a video from March, Slik Talk revealed that he had said "some things" about Candice but was open to working with her, hoping she would feel the same.

He highlighted the irony of Candice slamming the door in his face, only for the show, Gen Z, to be cancelled shortly after.

The YouTuber harshly criticised Candice's marriage, accusing her of marrying a "boring nine-to-five guy" for financial security, claiming that she "blackballed him and ended up unemployed," according to the video title.

While it's unknown where their feud stemmed from, Slik Talk once warned Candice's husband against marrying her, describing the move as a "monumental mistake."

His video was met with varying reactions from the online community, discussing his comments about MultiChoice and his criticism of Candice.

Watch Slik Talk's video below.

Social media reacts to Slik Talk's video

Responding to the YouTuber's video, online users shared their thoughts in the comments section.

jrt1029-r1w said:

It's always black women hating on us as black men in these professional environments."

TbvngM joked:

"The way he is so angry, even his kids will inherit the hate he has towards this woman."

yamkeladungane4498 defended Candice Modiselle:

"No, sir, I don't think she was hating on you. The kind of content you make does make you super unlikable, to be fair, and your takes are often wild on certain topics, so you can't blame her for not wanting to work with you. There's literally no good thing about what you do; it's good for you cause you get views and money, but it's not positive content creation."

mama-k3o7l added:

"You need to move on. Candice is fully booked for MC and speaker engagements. That's where the money is. This won't impact her at all."

