Former Generations: The Legacy actress Candice Modiselle has shared more photos from her lobola ceremony

The motivational speaker took to her social media account on Friday to celebrate her wedding with her significant other and their families

Fans and friends of the media personality took to her comment section to congratulate her and her husband

Candice Modiselle shares more photos from her lobola ceremony. Images: @candicemodiselle

Source: Instagram

Talented actress Candice Modiselle recently shared photos of her lobola ceremony on her social media account.

Modiselle also hinted on her social media page that she and her partner will have another wedding to officially become husband and wife.

The actress took to her Instagram account to share more photos from her lobola ceremony on Friday, 11 April.

"How does one sum up the majesty of such a moment? Far too much to be grateful for this season. A little over a month ago, 2 families gathered for an int*mate magadi luncheon celebration, bringing my best friend and I one step closer to 'I do'," she wrote.

Fans congratulate the actress

@Thobi_Rose responded:

"Congrats beautiful, may God keep blessing you both."

@Shwe_gebriela replied:

"Four sisters and a brother gained through a beautiful union."

@didie_mokabane said:

"Oh, my sweet Candice. This is so beautiful! May God continuously bless and protect your love and anoint your union to no bounds!"

@Pamela_mtanga wrote:

"Your new surname! Mrs S. Aaaaaw!"

@lethlogonolo_wa_modumedi replied:

"I thought I do was included in the magadi (lobola) or it's still coming?"

@lebo_valentia said:

"Mr & Mrs Sello. God did a thing! My heart is overflowing with joy for you both. Witnessing your love and commitment to each other before God is truly inspiring."

"May the Lord richly bless your marriage and guide you as you build your lives together on the foundation of His love. Wishing you a lifetime filled with His grace, unwavering faith, and a love that reflects His perfect love for us. May your journey together continue to be a testament to His goodness. Love you both so much."

@tshepimabs responded:

"Congratulations mama. Marriage bliss to you and yours. You are deserving of all things beautiful"

@Lebo_liz_molaba replied:

"Bona modimo owetsang (look what God has done). Congratulations to you both. May your union be blessed."

@puleng_fire replied:

"The biggest congratulations. I'm so happy for you!"

@mwelasendabula said:

"Wow congratulations. I'm so happy for you."

@Noni_khumalo replied:

"Oh, gorgeous girl! Congratulations on this beautiful union."

@bontle_modiselle responded:

"Family weddings hate to see me coming, because I’m always pregnant."

Khaya Mthethwa and Candice Modiselle to host the Easter Special

In more entertainment news, Briefly News recently reported that singer Khaya Mthethwa and media personality Candice Modiselle have been announced as the co-hosts of 1Gospel's 2025 Easter Special which airs on Good Friday.

Mthethwa gave 1Gospel viewers a sneak peek of what they can expect on this year's Easter Special Mthethwa and Candice Modiselle have TV presenting and hosting experience and are known for their devotion to the Christian faith.

