Candice Modiselle confirmed that she's officially a traditionally married woman on her social media

The media personality showed people the special day she had with her significant other and their families

Candice Modiselle's sisters, Bontle and Reflwe Modiselle shared heartfelt messages on Candice and her husband's stunning wedding photos

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Candice Modiselle recently reflected on her wedding day. The actress was beaming with the love of her life by her side.

Candice Modiselle’s sisters Bontle and Refilwe Modiselle shared their thoughts on her husband. Image: @bontle.modiselle / @candicemodiselle /@refilwemodiselle

Source: Instagram

Candice Modiselle posted more than 10 snapshots of her traditional wedding. Candice Modiselle's siblings Bontle and Refilwe Modiselle were both raving about their sister getting married.

Candice Modiselle walks down the aisle

Candice Modiselle, now Mrs Sello, was happy to show off her colourful traditional wedding. Candice tied the knot in a Sotho traditional wedding. Both she and her husband, Mr Sello were in blankets, he wore a sotho blanket while she wore one traditionally reserved for new brides.

Candice's sisters Bontle and Refilwe also made stunning appearances in the wedding photos. They were also dressed in the traditional shoeshoe fabric and blankets. In the caption, Candice said:

"'And the Two shall become one.'💍My words are few. Thank you, Lord."

Who did Candice Modiselle marry?

Briefly News previously reported that people were speculating about Candice's relationship status. Online users were speculating about Candice when photos of her in traditional wedding attire surfaced on the socials. Candice's sister referred to her husband as Mr Sello.

Candice Modiselle’s husband is named Mr Sello. Image: @candicemodiselle

Source: Instagram

Candice Modiselle's wedding moves her sisters

The slideshow of Candice Modiselle's wedding received a lot of attention. The media personality sisters arrived about their but their brother-in-law. Read the comments below:

Bontle said:

"Mrs Sello…ngwana mama ke mosadi 🥹❤️. My words too are few, tears are plenty. Thank you for giving mama another son, and for giving us a brother. Ntate Sello, bro…we love you so much @mr_sech ❤️ Thank you for loving Tumelo so beautifully! May God bless your union 💍"

Reflwe added:

"The most emotional in joy of a season @candicemodiselle MmaSello. Thank you for letting me serve you as your big sister ♥️ in this. We welcomed our new brother in love @mr_sech 💃🙌🏻 🙏🏻🕯️"

Ndavi Nokerii added:

"🔥CONGRATULATIONS ❤️ May God bless your union abundantly 🫂"

Actress Simz Ngema wrote:

"Congratulations beautiful ❤️ God bless your union "

ksbrllo_mohal said:

"This is so beautiful!!! Congratulations mama🥹 So proud of you my sis!! Congratulations to you and Sech ♥️"

lul_hela cheered:

"God is so good🥹. Congratulations, beautiful❤️"

Candice Modiselle completes Bible in 13 months

Briefly News previously reported that South African actress and TV presenter Candice Modiselle celebrated another major milestone in her spiritual journey. The star recently revealed her progress with reading the Bible in 13 months.

Popular actress Candice Modiselle bagged another major significant achievement in her journey. The actress, who made headlines when she got baptised alongside former Gomora star and actor Ntobeko Sishi, has been sharing her new life with fans.

Many congratulated Candice for the discipline to complete the Bible. Others said they have tried to do it several times, but they failed.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News