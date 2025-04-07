Khaya Mthethwa and Candice Modiselle have been announced as the co-hosts of 1Gospel's 2025 Easter Special which airs on Good Friday

Mthethwa gave 1Gospel viewers a sneak peek of what they can expect on this year's Easter Special

Mthethwa and Candice Modiselle have TV presenting and hosting experience and are known for their devotion to the Christian faith

Khaya Mthethwa and Candice Modiselle will host 1Gospel's 2025 Easter special. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Idols SA season 8 winner and gospel musician Khaya Mthethwa has been announced as the co-host of 1Gospel's 2025 Easter special which will air on the DStv channel 331 on Friday 18 April from 11 am. Mthethwa will share hosting duties with Candice Modiselle.

Khaya Mthethwa and Candice Modiselle host 1Gospel Easter special

Speaking to TshisaLive, Khaya Mthethwa gave viewers at home a sneak peek of what they can expect from this year’s 1Gospel Easter special.

“People can expect great conversations and amazing songs we all love from our guest artists. I really feel honoured and privileged to be part of this musical special and co-hosting it with the talented Candice Modiselle makes it even more special,” he said.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Khaya Mthethwa has a track record of presenting gospel shows on TV.

He was recently announced as one of three judges of a new Gospel singing competition, Gospel Superstars SA. The show carried out auditions in three major cities; Cape Town, Johannesburg, and Durban, in February.

Candice Modiselle celebrates spiritual milestones

Meanwhile, seasoned actress and TV presenter Candice Modiselle left South Africans inspired after she celebrated another major milestone in her spiritual journey. In February this year, she revealed that she completed reading the Bible in 13 months.

The actress, who made headlines when she got baptised alongside former Gomora star and actor Ntobeko Sishi, has been sharing her new life with fans.

Candice Modiselle will co-host an Easter special with Khaya Mthethwa. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Taking to her Instagram page, the Generations: The Legacy actress disclosed that she had read the Bible from Genesis to Revelation in a little over a year. Candice told fans that she started her journey in early 2024 and completed it in February 2025.

In December 2024, the actress celebrated another milestone in her service to God after completing a 10-month church course on scripture and leadership.

Khaya Mthethwa reaches settlement

Khaya Mthethwa and insurance company , MiWay finally resolved their issues after a long battle in and outside of court.

The issue started when the insurance company declined Mthethwa's claim in 2016. The Luvela Kuwe musician didn't give up and took the company to court, where he won in 2024. Despite this, his troubles were far from over.

The company ignored his emails and no payout was issued. After a nine year battle, Khaya Mthethwa announced in February this year, that he and MiWay had finally reached an agreement.

Candice Modiselle gets married

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Candice Modiselle got married in December 2024.

After weeks of speculation, Candice Modiselle confirmed that she's officially a traditionally married woman on her social media.

The media personality shared pictures of her special day with her significant other and their families.

Source: Briefly News