A new Gospel singing competition, Gospel Superstars SA , has concluded the audition process for the show

The new judges have been announced and they are Gospel powerhouses Rebecca Malope and Khaya Mthethwa as well as Nkateko Maluleke

In order for one of the singers to emerge as the winner, the judges have provided insight into what they are looking for

Iconic South African Gospel singer Rebecca Malope has bagged a judging gig at the upcoming Gospel Superstars SA.

Rebecca Malope and Khaya Mthethwa are the new judges for 'Gospel Superstars SA'. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Search for new Gospel stars begins

As the search for new Gospel stars in South Africa has started, who better than some of the heavyweights to help guide and support the hopefuls?

The auditions for the Gospel Superstars SA singing competition have concluded and they took place in three major cities Cape Town, Johannesburg, and Durban. With the cream of the crop chosen, it is up to the legendary Rebecca Malope, well-known music exec Nkateko Maluleke and singer and radio presenter Khaya Mthethwa, to guide them.

According to TshisaLIVE, in order to win, Rebecca Malope says the person should sing Gospel music soulfully. “I am looking for artists who can sing from the soul. Who does not just perform gospel music but live it,” she was quoted saying.

For Khaya Mthethwa, he knows a thing a two about how competitive Gospel singing competition can be. He said it takes more than talent to win or to become a Gospel superstar. Mthethwa said the singer should put their heart into their performances and have conviction, so they can uplift other people.

Music executive Nkateko who is also an MD at Gallo Music, shared that his focal point is developing the artist to become a superstar. he advised the hopefuls to use this platform to get their name out there.

“This singing competition is more than a platform, it is a life-changing opportunity for gospel artists to make their mark. I am excited to witness the raw talent and authenticity thatMzansi has to offer.”

Who will be the host of the show?

Hosting this exciting TV show is someone who is no stranger to the limelight, social media sensation Sipho Alphi Mkhwanazi.

However, that is not all, the winner will also get a recording deal with Gallo Music.

More information will be provided on when the show will commence.

What has Rebecca Malope been up to?

Dubbed the Queen of Gospel music, Rebecca Malope is also looking to make her name in the fashion industry. Her love for designing clothes and hatred for repeating the same ones started during the COVID-19 period where she taught herself how to design clothing.

She said the pressure for artists to always look good sometimes hurts their pockets. So, Rebecca saw the need to make her own clothes.

Khaya Mthethwa's troubles with insurance company resolved

In a previous report from Briefly News, Khaya Mthethwa revealed on social media that MiWay has reached out to him for a settlement on a claim from 2016.

The insurance company declined his claim nine years ago and after a long battle with them, he won the court case in 2024.

