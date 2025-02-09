American rapper Rick Ross who was recently in Mzansi for a few days is coming back to South Africa in May 2025

The award-winning artist confirmed his return in a video on Sunday, 9 February on social media

South Africans took to social media to respond to his upcoming show and his return to the country

Award-winning musician Rick Ross, who was recently in Cape Town is returning to South Africa.

The US rapper who recently got trolled for his Louis Vuitton outfit has confirmed his 2025 show in Mzansi.

The musician revealed in an interview with TshisaLIVE that he is excited to be back in South Africa.

The rapper also thanked Gregory Wings and Blue Screen Entertainment for making his comeback happen and added that he's ready for a great show.

The popular artist also confirmed that tickets to his show will go on sale from 14 February 2025.

Celebrity blogger Maphepha Ndaba shared a video of the rapper confirming his return to Mzansi in May.

The musician will be performing at Hollywoodbets King Park Stadium in Durban on 3 May 2025.

It is believed that South African musicians such as DJ Sox, DJ Tira, Gatheni, Mawhoo, Dlala Thukzin, Blxckie will also be performing at the festival.

South Africans respond to his return

kjhujunemployment_chronicles_sa said:

"Abahambayo abasheshe bakithi. Being South African is still the biggest blessing."

grizz25_1632ww wrote:

"Lol they are distracting the middle class and affluent South Africans. I mean there's a lot going on. Let's try not to be too distracted. Even Beyoncé is coming."

ms.kittypong responded:

"They turned AKA into an ancestor in Durban. Ehh are you sure you want to go there, Baba?"

wande_mtolo wrote:

"So all of them are now coming here?"

fifi.south_africa replied:

"Re busy with land stuff, but ok.

