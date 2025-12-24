Controversial YouTuber Slik Talk has taken a swipe at popular influencer Lasizwe, who is currently battling mental struggles

Slik Talk reacted to Lasizwe's viral video in which he said he was at a mental institution where he had been admitted

The outspoken YouTuber suggested that Lasizwe's mental woes were the result of being put on a pedestal earlier in his career and the loss of brand deals

Multi-award-winning South African YouTuber and content creator Lasizwe Dambuza told fans that he has checked himself into a mental wellness retreat.

As a result, he got severely berated by fellow YouTuber Slik Talk, who speculated on the reasons Lasizwe needed to be institutionalised during the festive season.

Slik Talk, whose real name is Morena Setai, released a YouTube video in which he addressed Lasizwe checking himself into a mental health facility.

In his berating signature style, the YouTuber who recently slammed Cassper Nyovest's baby mama, reacted to Lasizwe's video talking about his mental health struggles.

Slik Talk's video was reposted on X by @ThisIsColbert. Watch it below:

What did Slik Talk say about Lasizwe?

Slik Talk kicked off his video in the popular greeting style of YouTubers, saying:

"What's good YouTube?"

He then added his own line:

"This is Slik Talk, and I'm back with another video."

What followed was scathing criticism of Lasizwe, from his skit acting skills to his brand affiliations.

Slik Talk did not hold back. He started by lashing out:

"I guess he's going through it. Brand deals are not coming like they used to."

Seemingly getting Lasizwe's name wrong by calling him Somizi, he said:

"Somizi was an entity. He was loved by brands left and right."

He then added that Lasizwe's celebrity friends were nowhere to be found at this low point in his life.

He asked:

"Where are the Mihlalis, the Bonangs of the world, the people he was hanging out with?"

He harshly noted:

"To be in a mental health hospital in December time is crazy. That means you were really going through it."

He seemingly directed a question at Lasizwe, asking:

"What kind of year did you have for you to be in a mental hospital in December time?"

He then offered a response himself, stating:

"Lasizwe was put in a position that he did not deserve. He is one of the content creators, like Mihlali and them, who were given a lot when they really didn't earn it."

Slik Talk explained why he thought Lasizwe's career was not the same anymore:

"Now the market is so saturated that talent prevails. The cream rises to the top and obviously Lasizwe is struggling to handle the competitiveness in this era."

Reacting to Lasizwe's admission that he had anxiety, Slik Talk suggested that it was because Lasizwe's fame had dwindled, opining:

"The clout and fame you used to have is gone. And let's be honest, Lasizwe, you were never really talented."

