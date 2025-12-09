On Tuesday, 9 December 2025, YouTuber Slik Talk commented on Cassper Nyovest's pregnancy announcement with his wife, Pulane Mojaki

While praising Cassper Nyovest's wife, Slik Talk criticised Cassper's baby mama, Thobeka Majozi

Social media users weighed in with mixed reactions, with some agreeing with Slik Talk and others criticising him

Slik Talk weighed in on Cassper Nyovest’s baby announcement. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images, mdnnews/X

Controversial YouTuber Slik Talk is sticking his nose in award-winning rapper Cassper Nyovest’s business once again.

The last time the outspoken content creator talked smack about Cassper Nyovest, he ended up with a bruised and swollen face inside a boxing ring. Now, Slik Talk weighed in after Cassper Nyovest announced that he and his wife, Pulane Mojaki, are expecting their first child together. While Slik Talk had good things to say about Cassper Nyovest and his wife, he launched a scathing attack on his baby mama, Thobeka Majozi.

Slik Talk drags Cassper Nyovest's baby mama after pregnancy announcement

On Tuesday, 9 December 2025, social media user @ThisIsColbert shared a clip of Slik Talk sharing his thoughts on Thobeka Majozi. In the video, the YouTuber said Cassper’s baby mama got a reality check when the rapper announced that he and his wife were pregnant.

“Thobeka Majozi just got a big reality check this weekend. She just got a big reality check and found out that she's replaceable. She found out the hard way that she's replaceable. Cassper Nyovest just started a new family and moved on completely from Thobeka. He married Pulane, made a baby with her, they have a baby on the way, and Thobeka is still out here, single and struggling,” Slik Talk said.

Slik Talk criticised Thobeka Majozi for taking to social media to expose Cassper Nyovest’s infidelity. He praised Cassper Nyovest’s wife, Pulane Mojaki, for keeping their marriage off social media.

“Having issues in private is OK, but when you take it to social media, it's done. What's the one thing about Cassper Nyovest’s wife that you noticed? She's not a social media person. I don't even know what she sounds like. She plays it low-key, and that's the way to go. She plays it low-key. She's a wife undercover. She doesn't like to publicise the fact that she's a wife, trying to let the world know, like, ‘Nah, I'm Cassper Nyovest’s wife.’ Thobeka was all over the place, acting like a wife when she was just a baby mama,” Slik Talk added.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts as Slik Talk drags Thobeka Majozi

Social media users flooded the comments with a cocktail of reactions. While others agreed with Slik Talk, some disagreed with him.

Here are some of the comments:

@lucia_ngwenya12 agreed:

“I hate to say it, but Slik Talk is right. Was it necessary to write a 2-page paragraph about Rifilwe cheating while their son was sick? No, it was not, especially after they spoke about how they must keep it private. Her problem was that she couldn’t handle rejection.”

@ONL1YSAM asked:

“Why is he always so loud? Can't he speak without shouting? 😂😂”

@MamkhiG remarked:

“The way the society is comfortable with shaming a woman who chose herself.”

@MinnieMvelase questioned:

“Thobeka Majozi? Struggling? We don’t even know anything about her love life to say she is struggling 🤣, and I know he’s not talking about financially because that girl comes from money.”

Slik Talk criticised Cassper Nyovest's baby mama, Thobeka Majozi, following the pregnancy announcement. Image: bexxdoesitbetter

