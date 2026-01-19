South African media personality Bonang Matheba and the late AKA made headlines on social media regarding their past relationship

An online user posted a series of their pictures together as a couple for the 2016/2026 challenge

Many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions to the star's past mjolo

This 2016/2026 challenge has many netizens reminiscing on the olden days when things used to be easy, and this time around, with this challenge, many fans decided to revisit the late AKA and Bonang Matheba's past romantic relationship.

Many celebrities also took part in this challenge, like the popular reality TV star Faith Nketsi, who revisited her Queen of Twerk era. On Sunday, 18 January 2026, an online user @prettyhumans7 posted a series of pictures of the two stars back when they were still a couple.

Many netizens were in awe at how good-looking they used to look together; others even suggested that out of all the girls the late Slaine rapper has dated, he loved Matheba more than all of them.

See the post below:

Fans react to AKA and Bonang's relationship

Shortly after the old pictures of Matheba and the late AKA resurfaced on social media due to the trending 2016/2026 challenge, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the star's past romantic relationship. Here's what they had to say below:

nileydaisy said:

"He loved everyone he was with, but not Zinhle...and she loved him."

Thandiwe Courtney wrote:

"I wonder if Bonang misses him or thinks of him."

Lindelwa commented:

"One thing about AKA, he was a lover, he was never shy about his feelings, but with Zinhle."

aurora_grey4 responded:

"The one he really loved."

blazinglego questioned:

"Did she even say anything after his death? I didn’t see anything from her and Khuli Chana."

Kamo replied:

"Ohhhh sana she was in love with posting him every chance she got. All AKA had to do was be loyal to Bonang, and he'd still be alive."

Chef Lelo stated:

"I hated this relationship so much. People don't care about the terrible experience Zinhle had during this time. Being alone while having your first child, while this lady and her fans are tormenting you."

_Boitumelo shared:

"I’m realising I’m only properly seeing these photos for the first time because I wanted nothing to do with them. I hated how this relationship came about. The fact that it happened while Z was pregnant, and when she called it out, B threatened to sue her for defamation, claiming she wasn’t with AKA, only to be spotted with him a day later? Mind you, it later came out that they’d been involved even while B was commenting ‘I love you guys sm’ on Z’s posts of her and Kiernan. Tjo, I kinda celebrated when they broke up ngl."

