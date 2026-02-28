Colleen Makhubele resigned from the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party and Parliament on 23 February 2026

Makhubele shared pictures of her settling in at her new job, which she secured shortly after her resignation

Social media reactions were mixed; while many congratulated and encouraged her, some criticised her new employer

Colleen Makhubele is settling into her new job following her surprise resignation from the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party.

Makhubele tendered her resignation from the National Assembly and MK Party on Monday, 23 February 2026. Her resignation came after she was ousted as chief whip of the MK caucus in the National Assembly amid a reported rift between herself, Zuma’s daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla and party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela.

On Tuesday, 24 February 2026, reports emerged that Colleen Makhubele had secured a new job at Power FM.

Colleen Makhubele settles into new job days after MK Party exit

On Friday, 27 February 2026, Colleen Makhubele shared photos of herself undergoing training at the Power FM studios. She shared when listeners can finally hear her on Power FM and requested one favour from her X (Twitter) followers. The post was captioned:

“Just completed 2 Days Bootcamp Training @Powerfm987 with some of the most wonderful and supportive people: My Exec Producer Doc Keneilwe; Content Producer Fano. We hit Monday 20:00. Pray for me please 🙏 I am a bit nervous but excited about this New Chapter! #POWERperspective”

SA reacts to photos of Colleen Makhubele at her new job

In the comments, social media users flooded the comments with support and well-wishes for Colleen Makhubele. Some criticised Power FM for hiring retired politicians

Here are some of the comments:

@Muvhali_ME criticised:

“I miss the days when Power FM was very influential and very informative. JJ used to keep me company during my studies because he was that good, very interesting and informative, but now the brand Power FM is going down the drain. It’s a backup for lost politicians to revive themselves.”

@EugeneMogotlane remarked:

“I see you didn't waste time updating your Bio🤣 as the Host of PowerPerspective👌🏿. It simply shows that you're ready to give us all that we want. Otherwise, we shall keep tuning in. All the best.”

@pecson007 asked:

“As a parliamentarian and speaker of the legislature, you wouldn't have agreed to people being hired this way, right?”

@FredBrito10 said:

“I am a very critical person and staunch listener of Power, but somehow, I like you, I pray Given extends your contract beyond a year. I am sure listeners will fall in love with your personality. Looking forward to listening to you on the radio.”

@rozvi_prince gushed:

“I am happy for you with how you have handled life in the midst of storms. I am coming for classes. Truly inspirational.”

Lerato Mvelase joins Power FM

Meanwhile, Colleen Makhubele isn't the only one joining Power FM.

Briefly News reported that media personality and actress Lerato Mvelase has joined popular radio station Power FM.

The station confirmed its new lineup on social media on Thursday, 26 February 2026, after Mbuyiseni Ndlozi's exit.

