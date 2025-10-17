South African actress Lerato Mvelase recently opened up about cutting off her family at age 40

In a video that went viral on social media, Mvelase explained in detail why she cut them off

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to what Lerato had to say

Shuu, things aren't going well between actress Lerato Mvelase and her family, as she recently made a revelation that left many stunned on social media.

On Thursday, 16 October 2025, an online user @Mlu___N2 posted a radio interview of the star who previously discussed her sad childhood talking about why she decided to cut off her family at the age of 40.

"When I turned 40, I had to cut people, and many, many people in my family. It was a thing where I realised that all I ever do is give, give and give, and I never receive anything back. I never received that phone call from somebody saying How are you doing?

"You never receive that message, saying Hi, Auntie, hi mama. The only conversations that I had with you involved my money, time and my involvement in the things they want to do, and I had to cut you know, and when I did cut, I was amazed, and even my kids said it was about time," Mvelase said.

Netizens react to Lerato Mvelase cutting off her family

Shortly after the video of the Marked actress talking about why she cut off her family when she turned 40 went viral on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@PostiveImpact89 wrote:

"Stopping giving doesn’t mean cut, though at the same time.. You can go a long time without any communication and still not cut anything. Anyway, what’s the obsession with cutting?"

@njmba01 said:

"I think it depends on who those members are. Distant relatives, I understand, but your close relatives, you can never do that. What happens when the tables turn and you can no longer provide for yourself?"

@Mandla_Mtungwa1 commented:

"She is too dramatic."

@Mandz_2 responded:

"Cut them off at 29, and it's been peaceful. No one is asking for money. You don't even need to cut them off. The moment you say you "don't have", they cut you off."

@MceboSekgoto replied:

"I did cut a lot at 35, and it’s so peaceful. Earlier this month, I decided to cut off my sisters. Whenever they had something, they would come running to me, uma be right, they forgot about me, Jerr, I’m tired."

