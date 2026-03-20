A video of DJ Black Coffee's girlfriend, Victoria Gonzalez, dancing to Mzansi music has gained traction online

A few people trolled his ex-wife, Enhle Mbalo Mlothshwa, saying he looks his happiest with his current bae

This comes a few moments after Black Coffee pleaded with Mzansi not to include his kids in their trolling

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Mzansi noted how happy DJ Black Coffee was with his girlfriend, Victoria Gonzalez. Image: Realblackcoffee

Source: Instagram

Black Coffee and his family have been trending for almost the entire week since his 50th birthday.

If it was not his birthday party celebrations, which went down in Cape Town, it was his kids and long-term partner, Black Coffee.

SA muso Black Coffee and Victoria trend

A video of Black Coffee and Victoria dancing to some local sounds went viral, with Mzansi offering their differing opinions.

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In the clip, Victoria dances to Bengicela while Coffee sings the lyrics with a huge smile on his face. This sparked speculations that he is happy and content in his relationship.

X blogger @ChrisExcel102 posted the video of Black Coffee and Victoria Gonzalez breaking it down on the dancefloor. He trolled Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa, saying the DJ was happiest with Gonzalez instead of with her.

"Look how happy our Grootman is with his 2K. We’ve never seen him this happy. He never smiled like this with Mbali," he trolled.

Mzansi cracks jokes about Coffee and Victoria

Below are some of the reactions from online users:

@Moshe_Meso stated:

"Bro is so happy, he almost clapped his hands."

@MissyyyLP revealed:

"Let him be happy while he is giving her the 50% she is entitled to, so she can also get a Ben 10 and be happy."

@S_1_Z_W_3 said:

"Dating a 2K will make you happy, trust me on this one."

@PodSnippetsZA shared:

"He said it on Podcast and Chill, that this marriage thing is boring, and he got into it that time because of societal pressure, not love for Mbali. He said when he bought her top-of-the-range car, she was so demure, zero excitement. Now he got enjoyment life he wants."

@Mandi_WaLeKhosi exclaimed:

"There are levels to this. Now he’s just a boyfriend. Back then, he was a husband. No wonder the attitude switched, perks come with the title!"

DJ Black Coffee’s girlfriend, Victoria Gonzalez, danced to SA music. Image: Realblackcoffee

Source: Instagram

Victoria debunks rumours she is a gold digger

In a previous report from Briefly News, Victoria Gonzalez gave a moving speech at his 50th birthday bash.

Gonzalez seemingly debunked the ongoing gold-digger claim by revealing she did not know who he was when he approached her.

In her message, she said he is the man of her dreams and ticks all the right boxes: “I first met Nathi back in 2019, no, 2018, actually, at a dinner table with friends. I had absolutely no idea who he was. And honestly, I’m very happy about that. Because I didn’t see the fame, and I didn’t see the legend. I simply saw a man. A man who made me laugh. A man with confidence and incredible style,” she gushed.

Source: Briefly News