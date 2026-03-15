Siya Kolisi spends quality time with his children, Nicholas and Keziah, at a beach in Cape Town, South Africa

The Springboks captain has ignored the ongoing discussions about his divorce due to a recent interview done by Rachel Kolisi

The two-time Rugby World Cup winner and his estranged wife parted ways two years ago after being married for eight years

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi has decided not to react to Rachel Kolisi's crash out about moving on after their divorce as he spends quality time with his children.

The South African rugby star and his estranged wife decided to end their eight-year marriage on Tuesday, 22 October 2024, with the news coming as a surprise to their fans across Mzansi.

They were both seen as one of the strongest South African couples, but the news about their divorce two years ago shows that everything was not going smoothly in private for the then partners.

Rachel Kolisi on moving on after divorce

Rachel Kolisi recently joined Anele Mdoda for an interview on 947 radio, where she discussed her book and documentary Falling Forward. She reflected on her experience after leaving her job to focus on raising her children. She shared that, at the time, she had to ask for permission and financial help for basic personal items such as sanitary pads, tampons, and shampoo.

According to Rachel, many people on social media have encouraged her to “move on” by finding someone else. However, she said she views healing differently and believes personal growth and emotional recovery are processes that happen internally.

She admitted that she often finds the comments about moving on with another partner after her divorce amusing.

Siya has since moved on, as he has been spotted with Rachel John on numerous occasions, and they recently went public with their relationship after they were seen together boarding a boat while on a romantic getaway in Zimbabwe.

Siya Kolisi spends time with his children

With Rachel Kolisi's interview about her experience during her marriage and after divorce trending on social media, Siya Kolisi took time off to spend quality time with his children over the weekend.

Siya and his two kids had fun at the Milnerton Surf Lifesaving Club, a Volunteer-led surf lifesaving at Milnerton Beach, Cape Town.

The Springboks captain took to his official Instagram page to narrate the amazing time he had watching his children battle it out with their team in Nippers (age 5-13). He also wished Milnerton Surf Lifesaving Club all the best when the participate in the nationals.

"What an amazing two days watching these two battle it out for their teams in Nippers. Tata uyaziqenya ngani. @milnertonlifesaving, thank you, and all the best for the nationals. @strandslc amazing event Danko 🙌🏾," Siya's caption to his post reads.

Siya Kolisi takes his loved one out

Briefly News previously reported that Springboks captain Siya Kolisi took time on Friday, 13 March 2026, to go out for dinner at Kiki Restaurant with his sister, Liphelo, in what he called a “date night.”

He shared the beautiful moment with his followers on Instagram, which elicited warm reactions and comments from South Africans on social media.

Source: Briefly News