Rachel Kolisi opened up about the emotional and financial struggles she faced after quitting her career to manage a household with children while Siya was on tour

In the clip shared on TikTok, the author revealed the horrific reality of losing her financial independence and having to ask for money for necessities

Social media users were shocked by the revelation, sparking a heated debate about the hidden disadvantages of being a housewife

Rachel Kolisi spoke about a time when she had to quit her job to manage her household. Image: Rachel Kolisi

Source: Facebook

Siya Kolisi’s estranged wife, Rachel, shared the personal sacrifices she made to support her family. Marketing her book, Falling Forward, she detailed the moment her life shifted from independence to a state of financial vulnerability.

The video was shared on TikTok by @947joburg today, 11 March 2026, following her interview on Anele and the Club on 947, gaining massive views and comments from viewers who were happy that Rachel had reclaimed her independence.

With the book set for release tomorrow, 12 March 2026, the revelations provided a detailed look at the challenges she endured in her marriage behind closed doors. The mother of two explained that she had always valued earning her own way, detailing her financial hustling, which started in high school. Her works, however, changed after having her first child, Nicholas, who was soon joined by Siya’s siblings Liyema and Liphelo, who moved in with them.

From hyper-independence to asking for financial permission

In the clip shared by the TikTok account @947joburg, Rachel recalled a time with a former boss who refused to recognise her children’s needs, especially with her son being born premature. With Siya away on rugby tours for long periods, she was left to manage the home, which she described as a boarding school, filled with children and some of Siya’s friends. Rachel, who later had to quit her job, described the transition from a financially independent woman to having to ask for money for necessities such as pads and shampoo as horrific.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA discusses Rachel’s revelation

The clip gained massive views within hours, with social media users expressing shock at the level of struggle she faced. Many viewers praised her for her independence and discussed the disadvantages of being a housewife. Others could not wait for the book to come out, promising they would get themselves copies.

Rachel spoke about sharing their house with Siya's friends. Image: Rachel Kolisi

Source: Facebook

User @Lindiwe-the awaitedOne said:

"We have glamorised being a housewife that we never mention these tiny, uncomfortable issues. Thank you for sharing💕👑."

User @Ntombi🇿🇦 commnted:

"At that time! It was back then. I think it got better when everything was settled. Hayi, guys, I’m just thinking nami 😂. She was 25/6 years old back then. Eish, Angazi I also don't know) let me sush."

User @Enigma added:

"One thing she did was bekezela! I’m glad she’s telling her story."

User @Mel shared:

Yoh, this is absolutely wrong.

User @Nompumelelo Precious said:

"Can’t believe the man was not voluntarily sending her upkeep money to his wife, and she had to ask!! Glad she’s doing well."

User @kandu.ka.ngatuu shared:

"Okay, I’m getting the book! Sounds like one can learn a lot from it."

User@Fitmom Mabhukula🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 added:

"She went through a lot."

