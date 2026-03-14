The estranged wife of a former Proteas star set social media buzzing after posting a sultry video that quickly drew attention from cricket fans across Mzansi

The clip sparked a flood of reactions online, with followers praising her confidence, beauty and radiant glow in the comments section

The post comes more than a year after the high-profile couple confirmed their amicable divorce, with both now moving forward while co-parenting their two daughters

Proteas cricket fans were left stunned after the estranged wife of South African legend JP Duminy, Sue Duminy, shared a sizzling video of herself on social media on Saturday, 14 March 2026.

Former South African cricketer JP Duminy is pictured alongside his daughter. Image:@jpduminy

Source: Instagram

The former couple mutually announced their divorce in February 2025. In a joint statement at the time, they said the split was amicable and asked for privacy while continuing to co-parent their daughters. Fans had already begun to suspect trouble after noticing the pair had stopped posting about each other on social media.

Sue has since moved on and found love again, while continuing to share glimpses of her life online.

Sue Duminy’s Instagram video wows fans

Sue frequently shares beautiful snaps of herself with her children, exuding radiance and confidence that often draws admiration from followers. Her latest post on Saturday appeared to break the internet as fans rushed to the comments section to react to the glamorous video. She captioned the clip:

“I have officially joined the Sunbet Social Club. Cape Town heat has me at a Victoria Luxury Gin every sunset.”

Sue Duminy, with her daughters, shares with Proteas legend JP Duminy. Image:@sueduminy

Source: Instagram

The comments section quickly heated up as fans and followers shared their reactions.

@capetownvibes:

“Cape Town sunsets looking even better now.”

@mzansilifestyle:

“Serving looks and confidence, love it.”

@cricketfan_sa:

“No wonder the comments are on fire.”

@fitandfabulous_sa:

“Body goals right there.”

@beachlife_ct:

“Living your best life by the ocean.”

@theurbanwave:

“That glow is something else.”

@sammytravels:

“Sun, gin and good vibes.”

@stylebysasha:

“Absolutely stunning.”

Watch the video below:

JP Duminy and Sue Duminy’s relationship timeline

JP Duminy married Sue Duminy (née Erasmus) in 2011 after the pair met a few years earlier. The couple became one of South African cricket’s most recognisable sports couples during their marriage. They share two daughters, Isabella (born in 2015) and Lexi, also known as Alexa-Rose (born in 2018).

Since retiring from international cricket in 2019, Duminy has remained active in the game as a coach and commentator, while also focusing on mentorship and business development. Sue, a former model and lifestyle blogger, has largely kept a low profile since the divorce. She occasionally shares lifestyle content and has posted only a few images with her new partner while keeping most of her personal life private.

Duminy previously revealed that he first met Sue at a cricket function in 2008, describing the moment as “love at first sight.” The couple married in 2011 after several years of dating. Throughout their marriage, both JP and Sue often spoke about the importance of faith and family, with Duminy frequently emphasising the need to have God at the centre of their relationship.

Rachel reacts to JP Duminy’s birthday tribute

Briefly News previously reported that the ex-wife of Springboks captain Siya Kolisi, Rachel, was among those who reacted to former Proteas batsman JP Duminy’s Instagram birthday post celebrating his daughter Alexa-Rose.

In August, Rachel also commented on another post celebrating Duminy's other daughter, Issabella, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Sue.

Source: Briefly News